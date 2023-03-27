Fighting Antisemitism with Art

Remarkable painting of Oskar Schindler, Elie Weisel and Steven Spielberg
TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this time of rampant antisemitism and Holocaust denial, Peter Maier, has taken to his art to send a clear message that the horrors of the past should not be forgotten. He has done this by celebrating the "Three Good Men” who saved Jews and told their stories: Oskar Schindler, Elie Wiesel, and Steven Spielberg.
Pete Maier grew up in Brooklyn, the son of German immigrants. He was an All-American soccer player, a veteran, a leading car designer who then evolved into a fine artist. His paintings with his highly original technique have been described by a leading art critic as “impossibly real.” Indeed, his works almost literally come alive when seen in-person. The result is that Peter's art sells for hundreds of thousands of dollars and have been exhibited in galleries in major cities as well as in museums in this country and abroad. His larger-than-life works cover a wide range of subjects. It is against this background that he has chosen to make this statement with his masterful skill. To convey the dire warning that the pinnacle of antisemitism must never be forgotten, and that this knowledge must be illuminated in all forms so that it can never befall us again.
