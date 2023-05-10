Attacking Antisemitism With A Remarkable Painting Featuring Oskar Schindler, Elie Wiesel, and Stephen Spielberg
In this time of rampant Antisemitism and Holocaust denial,, Peter Maier sent a message with his art that the horrors of the past should not be forgottenNORTH POWNAL, VERMONT, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this time of rampant Antisemitism and Holocaust denial, my friend, Peter Maier sent a message with his art that the horrors of the past should not be forgotten. He has done this by painting what he has called the “Three Good Men”, Schindler. Wiesel, Spielberg. People who saved Jews and told of the evils of the Holocaust.
Who’s Pete Maier? He’s a guy who grew up in Brooklyn, the son of German immigrants and became a leading car designer and moved on to follow his passion to become an artist. Over time, he developed a totally unique approach to his art from the inception of his work to his totally unique approach. to achieveve his desired effect, he uses experimental water borne paints solely available to him. He uses fifty coats or more to achieve his desired effect.. This has led a leading art critic to describe his works as "impossibly real". The result is that his works have been exhibited in museums here and abroad and now sell for several hundred thousands of dollars.
It is against this background that Maier has taken to his art to combat antisemitism and chosen these three subjects to make his fight. Schindler was chosen because who saved jews and Wiesel was selected because he wrote of the horrors of the holocaust and Spielberg because he captured its horrors on film.
Pete Maier has done his job, now its time for us to do ours.
