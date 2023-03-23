SAC Wireless Unveils New Brand Identity New tagline, mission and vision clearly position company for market growth

SAC Wireless new tagline, mission and vision clearly position company for market growth

SAC Wireless, a Nokia Company, formally launches a brand campaign to usher in a new era of steady growth in a variety of verticals.

The time has come to re-introduce SAC Wireless to our current customers and vendors, plus potential customers and partners in a wide variety of sectors.” — Chris Bondurant, CEO of SAC Wireless

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAC Wireless, a Nokia Company and leading provider of communication network infrastructure, today formally launches a brand campaign to usher in a new era of steady growth in a variety of verticals. Founded in 1996, SAC is well known for tower and fiber optic cable work with national, regional, and local wireless carriers. Rapid growth of private communications network technology has opened opportunities to deploy secure PLTE networks for public utilities, major corporations, and specialty industries like mining, offshore drilling, and agriculture.

“For the past few years, SAC has been out of the headlines and hard at work, delivering for clients coast-to-coast,” said Chris Bondurant, CEO of SAC Wireless. “The time has come to re-introduce the company to our current customers and vendors, plus potential customers and partners in a wide variety of sectors. We’re delivering mission-critical innovation for public utilities, all while completing the nationwide 5G buildout, bridging the digital divide to reach underserved communities, and setting the stage for 6G in the years ahead. Our work empowers our customers to best deliver fast, secure, and reliable broadband data to their end users.”

● Mission: “SAC keeps people connected by helping customers maintain, strengthen, and expand America’s communications infrastructure – 4G, 5G, 6G and beyond. We’re an agile, strategic, trustworthy, and experienced full service partner, providing end-to-end customized solutions that safely, quickly, and efficiently deliver high quality and secure bandwidth when end users need it most.”

SAC is fulfilling its expanded mission with significant investments in a state-of-the-art training facility near Chicago in Elgin, Illinois. The 15,000 square-foot climate-controlled facility features three indoor training towers and one outdoor training tower, ensuring new team members are well-versed in all operational and safety procedures prior to their first field deployment. The facility also allows crews to test and troubleshoot new technology, simulating precision night and day deployment in many climate conditions.

Targeted advertising is already rolling out to support company recruitment efforts, while introducing each division’s Tower Infrastructure Services (TiS), Professional Services/Program Management (including site search, leasing, permitting, A&E, etc.), and public utility communications network services to potential customers. These ads, along with the company’s social media platforms (LinkedIn, Facebook), will also feature the new SAC tagline (Innovative Designs, Precisely Deployed).

About SAC Wireless

SAC Wireless, founded in 1996, is a wholly owned, independently operating Nokia company based in Chicago. Decades of strategic consulting and field experience enable SAC to help wireless carriers, public utilities, and private enterprise customers plan, design, build and upgrade wireless communication networks. SAC leads major network builds, 5G LTE upgrades, and deployments of indoor/outdoor small cell systems and distributed antenna systems (DAS). SAC network solutions include consulting, site acquisition, zoning and permitting, architecture and engineering, and tower services. For more information visit sacw.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For CEO interviews, or photos, contact Jamie Born at 312-371-3787/press@sacw.com.