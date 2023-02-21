SAC Wireless Leads Industry with First Nationwide Deployment of Ronin Lift Powered Rope Ascender Technology

The Ronin Lift evolved from elite military technology that enables SAC Wireless technicians to ascend quickly and safely to elevated work locations.

SAC Wireless, a Nokia Company and leading provider of communication network infrastructure, announces a nationwide partnership with Ronin Revolution Corp., a leading developer of power rope ascenders and rescue equipment. The Ronin Lift enables SAC technicians to ascend quickly and safely to elevated work locations, improving focus and stamina by lowering physical exertion. This equipment evolved from elite military technology, including helicopter rescue hoists, currently in use in the Coast Guard, mountain, and search and rescue missions.

The wireless industry's continued 5G rollout and federal commitment to infrastructure projects have increased the need for skilled technicians to deploy sophisticated communication technology on a wide variety of elevated structures. With the SAC deployment, telecom and utility communication network crews now have an alternative to climbing towers manually.

“As the leading provider of wireless infrastructure and private network deployment services, SAC is the first to use the Ronin Lift coast to coast,” said Chris Bondurant, CEO of SAC Wireless. “Safety is the #1 core value of our company. Reducing the amount of manual climb minutes increases technician performance, productivity, and longevity on the tower so we can precisely deploy innovative designs.”

The Ronin Lift can carry a payload of 400 lbs., in a relatively lightweight compact design at 24 lbs. Additional weight can be carried by integrating standard block and pulley systems and leveraging traditional mechanical advantages. Trained climbers can safely ascend 300 feet in less than 4 minutes.

“Ronin technology was perfected for the most demanding industrial environments,” states Bryant Bertrand, CEO of Ronin. “SAC’s company-wide rollout is a celebrated milestone as we scale our distribution to reach a wide variety of industry verticals with affordable and practical solutions to improve workplace safety and productivity.”

The SAC/Ronin partnership will officially be announced and demonstrated Tuesday, February 21-Thursday February 23, 2023, at NATE UNITE 2023-Ronin Booth #326 in Orlando, Florida.

About SAC Wireless

SAC Wireless, founded in 1996, is a wholly owned, independently operating Nokia company based in Chicago. Decades of strategic consulting and field experience enable SAC to help wireless carriers, public utilities, and private enterprise customers plan, design, build, and upgrade wireless communication networks. SAC leads major network builds, 5G LTE upgrades, and deployments of indoor/outdoor small cell systems and distributed antenna systems (DAS). SAC network solutions include consulting, site acquisition, zoning and permitting, architecture and engineering, and tower services. For more information visit sacw.com.

About Ronin

With over 30 years of experience in the development of rescue hoists and winches for helicopter applications, Ronin products are designed to keep you safe, reduce climber fatigue, and can extend the at-height worker’s career. No matter what you are climbing, Ronin products make reaching new heights safer and easier. For more information visit roninpowerascender.com



EDITOR’S NOTE: For B-roll, CEO interviews, photos, or demonstrations contact Jamie Born at 312-371-3787/press@sacw.com.

