DHF Asset Management Retains Angel Investors Network to Showcase International Investment Fund
The partnership between Angel Investors Network and DHF Asset Management S.A R.L. will educate more individuals on the importance of "appropriate" diversification in the current uncertain economic situation.
DHF Asset Management S.A R.L., uses automated portfolio rebalancing to ensure its clients' portfolio diversification is always maintained, providing the most significant level of security and the least exposure to uncertain markets.
Jeff Barnes, CEO, Angel Investors Network, is a former US Navy nuclear trained submariner and scuba diver, Fortune 100 risk management specialist, two-time international best selling author, serial entrepreneur, investor, and fund manager.
Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Asset Management S.A R.L., co founded DHF in 2020 with the goal of making wealth creation more accessible and affordable for everyone.
Jeff Barnes, chairman and chief executive officer of AIN, comments, "I'm delighted to introduce DHF Asset Management S.A R.L. to our investor audience as an opportunity to diversify their portfolio and hedge against current market volatility."
This partnership between DHF and AIN will educate more individuals on the importance of "appropriate" diversification in the current uncertain economic situation. As bank failures have rendered classic "safe" investments such as savings accounts untrustworthy, the need for effective diversification techniques has never been greater.
Many are unaware of how powerful “automatic portfolio rebalancing” can be in conjunction with asset diversification. AIN’s partner DHF Asset Management S.A R.L., uses automated portfolio rebalancing to ensure its clients' portfolio diversification is always maintained, providing the most significant level of security and the least exposure to uncertain markets.
DHF Asset Management S.A R.L. spokesperson Bas Kooijman, asset manager and CEO of DHF Capital, stated in a recent CNBC International interview: “It’s important to be hedged across all the different asset classes.” He later commented, “By working with Angel Investors Network, we hope to bring this opportunity to more US investors and help them hedge properly against the volatility in the markets.”
Automated portfolio rebalancing is a game-changer for investors seeking minute-by-minute optimal diversification. Automatic rebalancing ensures that investments remain aligned with the desired risk levels and target allocations across various asset classes by continuously monitoring and modifying the distribution of assets within a portfolio. This dynamic strategy reduces the impact of future market swings and eliminates the need for manual intervention. Investors may rest comfortably knowing that their portfolios are regularly diversified, boosting the possibility for consistent returns while limiting the risks associated with market volatility. Automatic portfolio rebalancing offers investors peace of mind that their financial well-being is safe regardless of market conditions in a constantly shifting economic environment.
With economic uncertainty at an all-time high, investors seeking to ensure their financial future must diversify their portfolios more than ever. Most investors know of the benefits of diversifying investments across key asset classes such as equities, major currencies, bonds, commodities, and money markets.
Visit Angel Investor Network's site to read the complete article and obtain valuable insights on the significance of diversifying across five asset types.
Follow Angel Investors Network on LinkedIn @angelinvestornetwork.
For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.
About DHF Asset Management S.A R.L.
DHF Asset Management S.A R.L. is a renowned fund management organization specializing in portfolio diversification and sophisticated portfolio management. By allocating investments across five asset classes – stocks, major currencies, bonds, commodities such as real gold and silver, and money markets – DHF Asset Management S.A R.L. guarantees clients' assets stay well-balanced and secured in a constantly shifting economic environment. Their skill in managing the complexity of today's market environment provides clients financial security and peace of mind.
Angel Investors Network
Angel Investors Network (AIN) brings investment opportunities and wealth-building strategies to its network of investor members. AIN gives investors a place to look for and find new investment opportunities in private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets, among others. Learn more about AIN at www.AngelInvestorsNetwork.com
Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager at DHF Capital on CNBC International TV