Free E-book: Classical Architecture's African Roots To Be Released Thursday, March 23, 2023
As an advocate for accurate documentation and elevating the contributions of diverse designers, I found myself excited by this book and its research!”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When David Supple first encountered a photograph of Queen Hatshepsut's Temple its Classical architectural features stood out in stark contrast to what he had been taught in Architecture School – specifically Classical architecture’s origins in Ancient Greece. Classical architecture’s impact is immense influencing every era after it and the world over. Yet here these “Classical” elements were, crafted in Egypt nearly 1,000 years earlier than anything comparable in Greece...
A ready explanation was not forthcoming and the more he began to dig, the more David began to discover that a number of key fundamentals he had been taught concerning Classical Architecture were contradicted by the visual archaeological evidence available. The result of David’s original research to solve this puzzle is this E-Book, “CLASSICAL ARCHITECTURE’S AFRICAN ROOTS.”
The Book is going to be free because the truth it contains belongs to everybody. Please share with everyone you know.
Advance Praise for CLASSICAL ARCHITECTURE’S AFRICAN ROOTS:
"As an advocate for accurate documentation and elevating the contributions of diverse designers, I found myself excited by this book and its research! Using detailed explanations and clear visual evidence, David Supple showcases the many contributions the early architects of Africa had to our built world. This insightful book should be required reading for all first-year architecture students!"
-Pascale Sablan, FAIA, NOMA, LEED AP
Senior Associate at Adjaye Associates Architects
Founder & Executive Director Beyond the Built Environment LLC
National Organization of Minority Architects National President
AIA National Secretary’s Advisory Committee Member 2022
AIA Whitney M. Young Jr. Award Recipient 2021
AIANY Board for Directors 2019-2023
“David Supple’s superb picture book is the architecture world’s equivalent to Nicole Hannah-Jones’ “1619”. David brings visual receipts with his beautiful graphic documentation that validates the work of scholars Cheikh Anti Diop, as well as Martin Bernal’s monumental multi-volume “Black Athena” series. Dissenters will have nothing to fire back on as for the first time ever the world can SEE clearly that Greek architecture rested on the back of several preceding millenniums of (Black) Egyptian civilization."
-Melvin Mitchell FAIA, NCARB, NOMA
Author of "African American Architects"
"David Supple’s logic travels from the first origins of design, scale and proportion that was perfected over thousands of years in Africa. He correctly points out that the Greek and Roman classic understanding and constructing the massive Mediterranean civilizations were sourced in the study of Egyptian designs and methodology. His excellent work should be required reading by all students considering a career in design."
-David Sellers, Fellow at The American Institute of Architects,
Twice Voted Top 100 Architects in the World, Architectural Digest
About The Author: David Muñiz Supple is an author, humanitarian, founder and CEO. A graduate of Tufts Architecture, David leads New England Design & Construction - one of Boston’s top luxury Architectural Design Build creative firms with a focus on sustainable home design and construction. Winner of Best of Boston 2022 for Architectural Design Build as well as Modern Luxury Top 50 in Design, NEDC has been servicing clients across Boston and Metrowest since 2005. NEDC additionally invests heavily in community service and works closely with the G-Code House and Room to Dream Foundation to change young lives across Boston.
David Muñiz Supple
New England Design + Construction
dave@nedesignbuild.com
