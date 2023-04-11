IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Green Climber of North America Slope Mowers Awarded Sourcewell Contract

Educational, Municipal, and Nonprofit Entities can now buy Green Climber mowers at competitively solicited prices

GCNA is pleased to streamline the purchasing process for government and non-profit entities who would otherwise have to go through their own long and arduous bidding process.”
— Martin Halm
BURR RIDGE, IL, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Climber of North America (GCNA) has been awarded the Sourcewell right of way mowing contract for their Green Climber slope mower line. Now educational, municipal, and nonprofit organizations can easily purchase Green Climber remote controlled slope mowers at pre-established prices. This makes the buying process easier for registered users as Sourcewell fulfils the extensive bidding process for equipment procurement.

With Sourcewell, vegetation management teams can now secure one of the most dependable remote control slope mowers on the market with less cost and hassle. This highly sought after contract is open for bid once every four years, making it a highly competitive process amongst industry leaders. After months of preparation, GCNA was awarded the contract and established competitive prices for all Sourcewell contract users. The Sourcewell contract for Green Climber NA is #070821-GCL.

Martin Halm, President of GCNA, states “GCNA is pleased to streamline the purchasing process for government and non-profit entities who would otherwise have to go through their own long and arduous bidding process. Now these Green Climber machines are available at competitively solicited prices.”

Sarah Carr, Supplier Development Specialist from Sourcewell, states “We are proud to onboard GCNA in the Sourcewell contract, so that they can supply their equipment to our participating agencies at attractive pricing levels, while saving time on the bidding process”

GCNA at a Glance:
Green Climber of North America, Inc. was established September 20th, 2014 in La Grange Illinois as the US distributor of the Green Climber remote controlled slope mowers. Martin Halm, owner of the company was presented with the opportunity to represent the Green Climbers after meeting MDB Srl. MDB was founded by Mario Di Biase in 1977 and designs and manufactures the Green Climber line in Fossacesia, Italy. The two parties collaborated with the goal of fulfilling a niche market by offering innovation, high quality and reliable slope mowing equipment and accessories. The Green Climber line of products are remote control tool carriers that operate in extreme sloped conditions, while maintaining operator safety.

Sourcewell at a Glance:
Sourcewell started as a Minnesota based program to help regional communities gain operational efficiencies. With over 40 years of service, Sourcewell has expanded to offer cooperative purchasing services to span the entire United States and Canada.

The Green Climber Product Line Offered By Green Climber of North America

About

MDB Srl was founded in 1977 by Mario Di Biase in Abruzzo, Italy. MDB’s vision is to manufacture safe mechanical solutions with Italian ingenuity and design excellence. The daily mission is to enable our global customers to use innovative machines to perform their work in a safe and efficient manner. The Green Climber line of products are remote-controlled portable tool carriers that operate in extreme steep sloped conditions, while keeping the operator safe. The Green Climber machines allow for a wide range of accessories depending on the task and are present in the sectors of forestry, roadside grass cutting on motorways and highways, landscaping, and agriculture. MDB also produce Speciality Machines including PocketLift, Pocketbucket and MiniPalla that operate in the logistics, mining, and construction sectors as remote-controlled forklifts and earth moving machines. MDB also operates in the petrochemical field by producing machinery for the installation, extraction, and transport of heat exchangers. The carriers allow for the extraction of long heat exchanger rods for cleaning purposes at large refineries worldwide.

