Cognitive Research Corporation announces Annie Speno as Vice President, Business Development

Cognitive Research Corporation expands Business Development as company's growth accelerates
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (“CRC”) is happy to announce Annie Speno as Vice President, Business Development. Ms. Speno is an industry leader with more than 15 years of experience and possesses extensive knowledge in the clinical trials industry, including sponsor relations and working within the central nervous system sector. Her most recent role was Senior Executive Director of Business Development with CenExcel, who recently acquired Apex Innovative Sciences and, prior to that, Clinical Trial Centers Alliance, a specialty site network. She worked alongside KOLs in the early phase CNS sector, translational medicine, biomarkers, and complex specialty populations.
“We are lucky to have Annie join our team. Her truly responsive, white-glove service is rare within the industry and fits the CRC culture. Her extensive knowledge of the CNS space is a huge benefit for sponsors especially navigating their clinical trial needs. Annie will focus on expanding our reach with emerging and mid-size life science companies as well as our deepening work in psychedelic therapeutic drug development.” said C.G. (Chip) Gillooly, CEO.
Cognitive Research Corporation’s mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction. For more information, visit www.cogres.com.
