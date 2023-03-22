The Impeccable Nanny Agency Expands Services to Include Summer Nannies
The Impeccable Nanny Agency, a leading nanny placement agency, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to summer nannies.
"Our agency has been helping families find exceptional nannies for years, and we're thrilled to offer summer nanny/babysitting services now as well."SHERMAN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Impeccable Nanny Agency, a leading nanny placement agency, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to summer nannies. With the new offering, parents can now benefit from the agency's expertise in sourcing, screening, and placing top-quality childcare providers, even for short-term or one-time needs.
“Our agency has been helping families find exceptional nannies for years, and we’re thrilled to now offer summer nanny/babysitting services as well,” said The Impeccable Nanny Agency founder Jane Thielen. “We understand that parents need reliable, trustworthy caregivers for summer or short periods, and we’re committed to meeting those needs with the same level of care and attention to detail that our clients have come to expect from us.”
The Impeccable Nanny Agency carefully screens and vets nannies and babysitters to ensure they meet the agency’s high safety, reliability, and experience standards.
“I look at every nanny/babysitter as if he/she is coming into my home and caring for my family. No stone is left unturned until I feel completely comfortable with the candidate,” said Jane Thielen. “Our babysitters and nannies are very reliable, responsible, and very fun!"
To request a summer nanny or babysitter through The Impeccable Nanny Agency, contact the agency by phone or through the website. The agency will then match them with a qualified and available nanny/babysitter who meets their specific needs and preferences.
The Impeccable Nanny Agency’s new summer services are available June-August. The agency looks forward to serving even more families in Connecticut as well as Dutchess and Westchester Counties in New York.
For more information about The Impeccable Nanny Agency’s services, visit www.impeccablenannyct.com
Jane Thielen
The Impeccably Nanny Agency
+1 203-273-1643
jane@impeccablenannyct.com