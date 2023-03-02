JR Language Translation awarded a five-year language services contract with the NY State Office of General Services
The translation company will provide on-demand services to create materials intended for New Yorkers whose primary language is not English.
We are pleased to cooperate with New York State in offering Language Services to help expand access to essential materials in multiple languages.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JR Language, a leading translation and interpretation services company, is pleased to announce that they were awarded a five-year contract with the New York State Office of General Services under contract #23253-Language Services. The translation company will provide on-demand services to create materials intended for New Yorkers whose primary language is not English, the services included are translation services and phone and video remote interpretation. JR Language Translation Services is one of 30+ vendors available on this contract awarded, which is in effect from October 25, 2022, through October 26, 2027.
“We are pleased to cooperate with New York State in offering Language Services to help expand access to essential materials in multiple languages,” said the President and Founder of JR Language, Jackie Ruffolo. “New Yorkers’ ability to access materials in their native language is important in ensuring our citizens can work and live with information available to them.”
JR Language Translation Services offers top-tier translation and interpretation services utilizing best practices, methodology, and state-of-the-art language technology to ensure their projects surpass customer expectations. Their devotion to excellence and experience in vital business areas like legal, marketing, energy, education, healthcare, IT, tourism, and automotive means they are poised to prepare expertly translated materials for content in those areas.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to serve residents of New York State with our professional interpretation and translation services,” explains Douglas Dohr, Senior Language Solutions Specialist. “Interpreters and translators help ensure that residents of our diverse state can access public information in their language of preference.”
JR Language is a Translation Company with 16 years of experience enabling businesses from around the globe to connect and communicate with their audiences regardless of language barriers. From document and website translations to multimedia, as well as on-site and remote interpretation services, JR Language has implemented its innovative solutions for multiple companies in the USA, Canada, and worldwide.
About JR Language:
JR Language Translation Services Inc., based in Rochester, New York, partners with diverse organizations to provide greater access to information, increase sales in foreign markets, and comply with local, state, and federal language access regulations through localization solutions in over 150 languages. Services offered by JR Language include document translation, consecutive and simultaneous interpretation, website localization, audio and video translation, and multilingual publishing.
