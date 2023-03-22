Water Investment Theme Making A Splash at NASDAQ: An Event 40 Years in The Making
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A UNITED NATIONS 2023 Water Conference Side Panel hosted with Genesis Systems LLC at NASDAQ Marketside at Times Square this week is a historic first. The panel of all-star experts in water and global markets and finance is focused on water investing during an era of extreme water scarcity. This is a marquee event 40 years in the making. It is designed as a knowledge catalyst about a burgeoning global water marketplace where investors can support game-changing innovations that will solve immense resource challenges.
During NY Water Week, 18-24 March, the city and world will be awash with conversations about water scarcity and water infrastructure. Water scarcity is shaping up to be one of the most challenging climate issues of our time. And it’s critically serious. According to the UN, by 2050 about 80 percent of the world will be in absolute water scarcity.
“The race to stabilize GDPs and save millions of lives has begun and humanity is falling farther and farther behind — we are at an inflection point. It’s time for definitive actions,” said Dr. David Stuckenberg, the panel moderator, water scientist, and co-founder at Genesis Systems, a water technology company developing utility-scale water from air.
The Official UN 2023 Water Conference Side Panel is called: “The Coming Age of Water Investment in a Time of Water Scarcity.” The panel is being held in conjunction with the first Water Conference at the United Nations in 40 years.
The sanctioned UN event, the first held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, will bring together the premier water and market experts in the world representing Wall Street, Main Street, Government, and industry to help market leaders and investors understand the opportunities for collaboration to solve global scarcity challenges (sustainable development goal 6).
According to Dr. Richard Thorsten: Chief Insights Officer at Water.Org, a co-convener of the panel, “New investments are critical to promote sustainable water and sanitation services, especially among those living in poverty in an age of increasing freshwater scarcity. Innovative financing models that combine and apply private, public, and philanthropic capital must be created and deployed to achieve our water and climate sustainable development goals.”
The aim of this benchmark market conversation is to bring together major global capital markets to understand the enormity of opportunities in investing and supporting sustainable and renewable water supplies. Sir George Kearns, Chairman and CEO of MCC Worldwide, a global free trade zone developer noted, “It’s straight forward, if you want global commerce to continue to thrive, you must make the needed investments in water. What that will look like going forward is markedly different from the past – and that spells opportunities for capital markets to uplift humanity.”
In addition to the hosts: the UN, Government of the UK, NASDAQ, and Genesis Systems; co-convening organizations and panelists include Water.org, Danu Venture Group, Alliance for Global Water Adaptation (AGWA), MCC Worldwide, Eight Points Asset Management, Global XPrize Foundation, Miss Global America (as a water ambassador), and members of the world’s youth.
Market growth surrounding water is expected to be substantial in the next decade. This presents many opportunities to investors and stakeholders to join forces to create lasting societal change.
Members of the press and media are invited to attend this event at the Nasdaq MarketSite at 4 Time Square, on March 24 at 08:30-11:00 ET.
