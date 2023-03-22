Bradford & Gordon Creates Scholarship for Black Law Students, in Partnership with the Black Women Lawyers' Association

Bradford & Gordon, LLC, an elite law firm focusing exclusively on divorce, matrimonial, and family law, is proud to announce the creation of a new scholarship in partnership with the Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago. "The BWLA has a proven track record of finding and fostering exceptional talent across multiple law schools, which will give this scholarship the best chance of making a significant impact,” said Derek Bradford, founding partner of Bradford & Gordon.

Scholarship is intended to help encourage more Black law students to pursue careers in family law.

We hope this scholarship will incent Black law students to take a closer look at family law and at the important role they could play in helping families by pursuing a career in this field.” — Mitch Gordon, founding partner of Bradford & Gordon

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradford & Gordon, LLC, an elite law firm focusing exclusively on divorce, matrimonial, and family law, is proud to announce the creation of a new scholarship in partnership with the Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago.

The Bradford & Gordon Family Law Scholarship will be awarded to a first- or second-year law student who shows an interest in pursuing family law upon graduation. In addition to a cash award, the scholarship will also include professional development opportunities with Bradford & Gordon attorneys. The scholarship is intended to raise awareness of the practice of family law as a meaningful career option for law school graduates, and to encourage more Black law students to consider this career path.

“When we recruit at law schools to hire new attorneys, we are looking for diverse talent. The more diverse our team of attorneys, the better we can understand and meet the needs of our diverse clientele, that is, families of all shapes, sizes and colors,” said Mitch Gordon, founding partner with Bradford & Gordon. “We have noticed in our recruiting over the years that very few Black, and specifically Black female, law students are interested in pursuing a career in family law. As a result, there are not, we believe, enough Black lawyers in the Chicago area doing this meaningful work. We hope this scholarship will incent Black law students to take a closer look at family law and at the important role they could play in helping families by pursuing a career in this field.”

To be considered, applicants must be of Black or African descent; attend an ABA-accredited law school as a part-time or full-time 1L or 2L evidenced by a Letter of Good Standing from the school’s registrar; have a Chicagoland connection; and have a demonstrated interest in family law. Applicants also must complete the application and statement of interest and submit all required documents to the BWLA’s Scholarship Fund Board by March 22 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Applicants will be evaluated by the BWLA’s Scholarship Fund Board as well as by Bradford & Gordon leadership on the following: professionalism of application materials (incomplete or incorrectly formatted application materials will be disqualified); statement substance and quality; and professional and academic achievement. Applications with excessive typographical and/or grammatical errors may be disqualified.

The scholarship winner will be announced on March 30th at the National Summit of Black Women Lawyers, which will take place in Chicago and is hosted by the Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago.

“We’re thrilled to have a new scholarship opportunity to offer Black law students that will help them to explore practice areas they may not have previously considered. Representation is essential in every area of the law, and family law is no different,” said Jasmine Fannell, Chair of the Black Woman Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago’s Scholarship Fund Board. “Bradford & Gordon understands the importance of investing in Black law students now so that we can have a stronger legal community that better represents the interests of all its clients in the future.”

“The Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago has been the ideal partner because they know best what Black law students need to help them become successful lawyers, and they know best how to reach them. The BWLA’s Scholarship Board has a proven track record of finding and fostering exceptional talent across multiple law schools, which will give this scholarship the best chance of making a significant impact,” said Derek Bradford, founding partner of Bradford & Gordon. “We’re grateful to the BWLA of Greater Chicago, not only for their partnership in establishing and administering this scholarship, but also for the important work they do to support Black women lawyers and law students and to help grow their numbers and influence in the legal profession. The Chicagoland legal community is better for it.”

Bradford & Gordon, LLC specializes exclusively in matrimonial and family law. The practice is devoted to trial and appellate litigation in Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and other surrounding counties. Bradford & Gordon, LLC represents many individuals in complex, contentious disputes that require in-depth understanding of sophisticated financial matters, tax analysis and contested custody issues. As a result of its legal knowledge, advocacy skills, and reputation as gifted trial counsel, the attorneys at Bradford & Gordon, LLC are accomplished negotiators who effectively settle many family law cases. Perhaps most importantly, the attorneys of Bradford & Gordon approach each case with equal parts legal acumen and compassion, helping clients to understand their options during what can be a very difficult time. Bradford & Gordon attorneys strive to find the most reasonable, practical and efficient resolution to the dispute, understanding that, while every case is unique, every client in all cases has an emotional investment in the outcome of their case and the quality of their representation. For more information, please visit www.bradfordandgordon.com