Lithium Mining Projects in Tanzania & Nevada Report Exceptional Geochemical Results: Titan Lithium: Stock Symbol: CDSG

Lucrative Lithium Mining Projects Expanding in Tanzania and Nevada Report Exceptional Geochemical Sampling Results: Titan Lithium, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CDSG)

Titan Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

We are excited to see the sample results as they come in. Each time we think we’ve closed off one of the three high-grade Lithium zones, it remains open and further sample lines are being planned” — Harp Sangha, President of CDSG

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucrative Lithium Mining Projects Expanding in Tanzania and Nevada Report Exceptional Geochemical Sampling Results: Titan Lithium, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CDSG) - Lithium Mining & Natural Resource Projects in Tanzania and Nevada.- Agreement with American Lithium Minerals to Earn up to 60% Interest in their WEL Lithium Project.- Positive Soil Geochemical Sampling Results from Initial Sampling of Expansive Lithium Property in Tanzania.- Current Project Extends Large South Lithium Zone 2.5 KMS West with High-Grade Results Including 4.82% LI2O.- High-Grade Central Project North Zone Extntd with Average Grade of 1.94% LITO Over 4 KMS.- WEL Project in Nevada is Comprised of 24 Unpatented Lode Claims.- Combined Measured and Indicated Portions of TLC Mineral Resource Grew from Previous Calculations of 5.37 Mt to 8.83 Mt LCE in the Latest Calculations.Titan Lithium, Inc. (OTC: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Nevada. The CDSG principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complementary technologies.CDSG holds an agreement with American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM), a Nevada-based publicly held corporation, whereby CDSG will have the right to earn up to a Sixty Percent (60%) interest in the West End Lithium (WEL) Project in consideration of cash and stepped annual exploration expenditure commitments.The WEL Project is comprised of 24 unpatented lode claims located fully within the outer boundary of the Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) property held by American Lithium Corp. (OTC: LIACF). The WEL project appears to be underlain by the same Miocene claystone rock sequences that host the TLC resource and CDSG is currently updating its geologic database prior to conducting drilling.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the initial geochemical sampling are staggering. The size and strength of the Lithium anomaly at Titan 1 is particularly exceptional as it is within an area that has had no previous exploration and both sample lines ended at their northern limit within some of the highest grades of up to 2.79% Li2O. These very strong results are being followed up by ongoing sampling and exploration on the Titan 1 Project area.” More results will be announced in the coming weeks.Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001-certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.As part of the work on our largest Project, Titan 1, two lines of surficial geochemical soil surveys were collected over a section of the nearly 115 square mile (300 sq km) central Prospecting License (“PL”). The lines were run approximately Northwest-Southeast and spaced 3 km apart.Results from both lines returned very high Lithium values over extensive distances, two zero values were returned from each line, however, the positive geochemical results indicated lithium values ranging from 100 ppm to highs of 13,000 ppm with average values of 0.55% Li2O (2,569ppm Li) over 7.4 miles (12 km) for the westernmost line and 1.14% Li2O (5,300ppm Li) over 3.7 miles (6 km) for the eastern line. Values for sodium, potassium, and magnesium broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of the anomalous lithium values. Potassium oxide (K2O) values ranged as high as 3.6% in the results.The Titan 1 PL is centered over a vast, sparsely vegetated, flat-lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill. The area is morphologically and depositionally somewhat similar to the company’s WEL project claim area, containing mudstones much like the TLC project (American Lithium Corp.) and the Thacker Pass (Lithium Americas Corp.) projects of Nevada.The CDSG project is part of a Definitive Agreement with Kilimanjaro Lithium Inc., a private corporation domiciled in the United Republic of Tanzania, whereby CDSG has the exclusive right to earn up to a One Hundred Percent (100%) interest in two large Lithium projects, Titan 1 and 2. Presently, the company has already fulfilled the requirements for 80% of the total earn-in on both projects.To simplify the business descriptions of Titan Lithium (CDSG) and Barrel Energy (BRLL), and how they associate with each other, CDSG is our lithium resource holdings company and BRLL is our technology company. Management of both companies are very excited to continue the announcements of advancements in Lithium resources, especially, in sharing the completion of the agreement relating to our claystone extraction technology.- CDSG Extends Large South Lithium Zone 2.5 KMS Westward with High-Grade Results Including 4.82% LI2O On Titan 1 ProjectOn March 13th CDSG announced strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the continuation of the surface sampling program at the company’s huge Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.As part of the CDSG follow-up, a program designed to outline the boundaries of the expansive Titan 1 Lithium anomaly, extensions of the original survey lines were made to the north and south, and new roughly parallel soil geochemical survey lines were added, such that the surveyed area now covers a 10-mile x 3.3-mile (16.3 x 5.3 km) area.Samples were all removed from the B soil horizon, from a depth of 8 to 11 inches with the line orientation running approximately North-South.The majority of results from the westernmost line have returned. The addition of this line is beginning to show that there appear to be three distinct high-grade areas emerging from the survey, a north, mid, and south ‘zone’.This west line encountered null to high-grade values, with the high-grade values lining up with the locations of the three separate high-grade zones. Several new samples from the line returned values that averaged 2.64% Li2O (12,266 ppm Li) over 1.25 miles (2kms). The highest grade encountered on the western line is returned at 4.82% Li2O (22,400 ppm Li).CDSG has previously described the north central zone which remains open to the north, however, with the extension of the Southern zone it has become the largest, measuring slightly over 5 x 2.5 miles in extent, containing Lithium values that average 1.76% Li2O (8,177 ppm Li). This zone currently remains open to the east and west.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “We are excited to see the sample results as they come in. Each time we think we’ve closed off one of the three high-grade Lithium zones, it remains open and further sample lines are being planned.”- CDSG Extends High-Grade Central North Zone with Average Grade of 1.94% LITO Over 4 KilometersOn March 7th CDSG announced extremely strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the extension of the first sample line at the company’s huge Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.The Titan 1 project occurs on an extensive, sparely vegetated, flat-lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin alluvium layer that overlies volcano-sedimentary basin fill.As part of the CDSG follow-up work on Titan 1, a surficial geochemical soil survey line that originally encountered very high grade (13,000 ppm Lithium) at its terminus was extended an additional distance of 2.5 miles (4kms) and sampled at regular intervals. Samples were all removed from the B soil horizon and the line extension was run approximately North-South.Results from the line returned very high values over the entirety of the new extension with Lithium values ranging from a low of 2,200 ppm to a high of 7,700 ppm Li. Including the original station, the Lithium values occurring over the whole 2.5 miles average an incredible 9,033 ppm Li (1.94% Li2O).Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of CDSG, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the new extension of the previously announced high-grade line returned additional high-grade Lithium and once again terminated in high-grade of 1.65% Li2O, so the zone remains open. This North Central Block has, to date, returned pervasive high-grade Lithium over a huge area now measuring 5 miles by 2 miles (8km x 3km) and will be a priority drill target for our future planned exploration efforts.”Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001-certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.- CDSG Samples Up to 1.98% LI2O at Titan 2 Project, TanzaniaOn March 6th CDSG announced positive soil geochemical sampling results from an initial sampling phase of the company’s expansive Titan 2 lithium property in Tanzania.The CDSG Titan 2 project is located approximately 20 miles west of the Titan 1 claim group and is centered over a large, flat-lying area of approximately 23 square miles (60 square kilometers). 