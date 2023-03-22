Submit Release
Recruit CRM Launches an All-In-One E-Book of 101 Recruiting Power-Boosters

Recruit CRM has launched an e-book to help recruiters up their recruiting game. It comes with 101 thoughtfully curated hacks to streamline the hiring process.

Our team has curated this exclusive guide so that recruiters don’t have to waste another day struggling to hire the right candidate and manage recruiting tasks efficiently.”
— Sean Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM
NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruit CRM is back with a comprehensive e-book to finally put an end to all hiring problems. It is a thoughtful compilation of 101 tried and tested recruitment hacks to land the perfect candidate for every role.

Here’s what readers can expect-

- Expert hacks on managing candidates and managing clients
- Shortcuts and tools to boost your productivity
- Advanced candidate sourcing strategies
- Tips for quick executive searches
- Social media hacks to improve your visibility
- Best job marketing tips to fill in open positions faster
- Smart ways to get the best out of recruitment technology, and much more.

So before you dive back into spending hours scouting for the right fit, grab a free copy of the e-book and unfold the secrets to an effortlessly successful recruitment process.

About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based recruiting software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.

Eli Franklin
Recruit CRM
marketing@recruitcrm.io
