Deadline to comment on Draft Pronghorn Management Plan extended until April 16

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its Draft Pronghorn Management Plan 2023-2028. The plan will provide guidance for staff to implement management actions that will aid in the protection and management of pronghorn populations and guide harvest recommendations.

The plan identifies major issues that affect pronghorn management in Idaho and will function as the action plan to help guide overall direction for management during the next six years (2023-2028). This plan will guide the Department in annual work plan development and program prioritization and provide guidance on development of regulatory recommendations.

The plan includes management direction for the following topics:

Population Management

Habitat Management and Climate

Movement and Migration

Harvest Management

Depredation

Health and Genetics

Predation

Translocation

Your input makes a difference

Fish and Game welcomes comments for any part or all of the Draft Idaho Pronghorn Management Plan 2023-2028. Please review the plan and acknowledge if you generally support, support with concerns, or do not support. You can address items of support or concern in the "general comments" section.

Please note that we have provided a supplemental document with additional information. We are only asking for review and comments on the draft management plan, not the supplement.

Referrals to specific sections or pages in the plan are very helpful. Thank you for your participation!

