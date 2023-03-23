Metropolis expands its Cutting-Edge analytics Application, Expo XT
Metropolis has brought AI and NLP-based solutions to the market, providing businesses with powerful tools for natural language understanding, automation, and insights extraction from unstructured data”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leader in analytical applications with hybrid capabilities in UC (Unified Communications) & UCaas (Unified Communications as a Service), is proud to announce the expansion of its product, Expo XT, which is now available on both Microsoft AppSource and Webex App Hub.
— Paul Davis, Metropolis' Development Guru
Expo XT is a UC analytics application that uses AI and natural language processing tools to provide all-inclusive reports and deliver deeper insights into voice, messages, video, organizational usage patterns, user behavior, performance, and sentiment, as well as anomalies. With each prompt, the platform becomes smarter, offering game-changing answers and guidance to help solve problems.
With Expo XT, companies can make swift, informed decisions on how to optimize their UC infrastructure for maximum value and efficiency. The application offers a plug-and-play setup that saves time and costs, and comes with pre-designed, composable reporting for all user roles. Users can also analyze key data from virtual meetings on platforms such as MS Teams, Webex, Avaya, Ring Central, Zoom, and others.
"Metropolis has brought AI and NLP-based solutions to the market, providing businesses with powerful tools for natural language understanding, automation, and insights extraction from unstructured data, which were previously difficult to analyze manually," says Paul Davis, Metropolis' Development Guru. "These solutions are helping businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance the customer experience."
Since its launch, Expo XT has made a significant impact in the market, providing data and answers to analysts in various industries, including healthcare, finance, non-profits, government, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and higher education. A prominent non-profit organization utilized Expo XT to monitor their team's fundraising activities, leading to valuable insights and identified areas for improvement within the organization. By leveraging Expo XT, they were able to enhance their processes and increase employee efficiency, resulting in a significant boost in funds raised in the very next month.
About Metropolis Corp.
Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based multi-industry leader in call accounting and analytical applications with hybrid capabilities in UC & UCaaS for both enterprises and small businesses. The company is committed to revolutionizing the solutions marketplace and empowering businesses to extract value from large volumes of data to drive intelligent business outcomes. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.
