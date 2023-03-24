ITsavvy Announces Two Executive Leadership Roles

Milind Shah named Chief Technology Officer and Glenn Davis named Chief Operating Officer

We look forward to the contributions each will make as ITsavvy delivers on our promise to accelerate the time to value in delivering business outcomes on behalf of our clients.” — ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., today announced two executive leadership roles. Milind Shah has been named Chief Technology Officer and Glenn Davis has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Shah steps into a newly-created position to drive the acceleration of ITsavvy’s technology solutions capabilities across the Intelligent Edge, Multi-Cloud, the Hybrid Workforce, and Anywhere Learning to ITsavvy clients. Shah will partner with the sales organization to design the solutions ITsavvy clients seek to enhance their business operations. In addition, Shah will lead ITsavvy’s Automation and

AI strategy. Shah brings two decades of technology and sales experience. He previously spent six years with Insight and seven years with Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Davis joins ITsavvy as Chief Operating Officer – responsible for solutions delivery, sales operations, and additional operating functions. Davis will have responsibility for delivering and enhancing ITsavvy’s platform solutions across Device Lifecycle Services, Field Services, AIOps-enabled NOC services, Systems Integration, and Infrastructure Managed Services. He will help ITsavvy target new growth opportunities, both in expanded geographies and solution offerings. Davis comes to ITsavvy from Cisco, where he held the position of Senior Leader, Product Management, Cisco Cloud and Compute. Prior to Cisco, Davis spent two decades at SHI.

ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi said, "We are excited to welcome Milind and Glenn to our team. We look forward to the contributions each will make as ITsavvy delivers on our promise to accelerate the time to value in delivering business outcomes on behalf of our clients.”

