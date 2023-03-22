Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,595 in the last 365 days.

Howard Paster joins Lisa Christianson on her Latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Howard Paster is the third generation to lead the family real estate business with a focus on the commercial real estate industry.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard Paster, President of Paster Properties, joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.

When Paster Properties first began, it started out developing single-family homes for GI’s returning home from WWII. Today, the company develops several neighborhood commercial real estate properties across the Metro.

Howard talks about the obstacles that come along the way while working in a family business, but also the great gifts it has given him. He and Lisa talk about the changing retail trends, and how he stays grounded in his roots with an evolving business.

Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available here and wherever you get your podcasts.

Lisa Christianson
Christianson and Company
+1 952-921-5844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Howard Paster joins Lisa Christianson on her Latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more