Howard Paster joins Lisa Christianson on her Latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces
BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard Paster, President of Paster Properties, joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.
Howard Paster is the third generation to lead the family real estate business with a focus on the commercial real estate industry.
When Paster Properties first began, it started out developing single-family homes for GI’s returning home from WWII. Today, the company develops several neighborhood commercial real estate properties across the Metro.
Howard talks about the obstacles that come along the way while working in a family business, but also the great gifts it has given him. He and Lisa talk about the changing retail trends, and how he stays grounded in his roots with an evolving business.
Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available here and wherever you get your podcasts.
