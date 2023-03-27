Nullafi Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Nullafi is thrilled to be recognized by The Channel Company for its comprehensive support of resellers offering our innovative data security solution.”
— Robert Yoskowitz, Co-founder and CEO, Nullafi
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nullafi, a leading provider of zero-trust, adaptive data security protection, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.
This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.
For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.
In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.
Nullafi’s Channel Program provides partners with the company’s leading data security solution to quickly, easily, and comprehensively protect their customer’s sensitive data – as well as the knowledge, experience, and support needed to succeed. With Nullafi’s adaptive data protection, customers can automatically detect, classify, and redact sensitive data in any app.
“Nullafi is thrilled to be recognized by The Channel Company for its comprehensive support of resellers offering our innovative data security solution,” said Robert Yoskowitz, Co-founder and CEO of Nullafi. “Worthy of particular recognition here is Walter Specht, our VP of Channel Sales, for helping us receive this award – especially given that he was also named as a Channel Chief earlier this year. Kudos to him and everyone who has helped Nullafi become a vibrant, channel-first organization.”
“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”
The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.
About Nullafi
Nullafi is a fast-growing provider of zero trust data security software, giving customers unprecedented visibility into and control over data. Instantly see where data is coming from, who it’s going to, and what type it is. Customers can then set policies redacting data “in flight” from users and apps that don’t need to see it. The company serves primarily mid-market companies, technology resellers, and application developers in North America. With rave reviews from analysts, multiple patents granted, and key partnerships already established, Nullafi is well-positioned to transform data security as we know it. For more information, visit www.nullafi.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.