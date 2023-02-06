Walter Specht of Nullafi Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Walter Specht, VP of Channel Sales at Nullafi, Recognized as 2023 CRN Channel Chief
I’m thrilled to be recognized again in my career as one of CRN’s distinguished Channel Chiefs for 2023.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nullafi, a fast-growing provider of data security software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Walter Specht, Nullafi’s VP of Channel Sales, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.
— Walter Specht, VP Channel Sales, Nullafi
Walter is a well-known enterprise IT channel/partner development executive with a proven track record of exceeding quota and excelling beyond current roles and responsibilities. As Nullafi’s VP of Channel Sales, Walter is leading a world-class channel sales team dedicated to helping partners resell a patented data security solution that detects and redacts data within any application.
“On behalf of everyone at Nullafi, we’re so happy that Walter has been recognized as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief,” said Robert Yoskowitz, Co-founder and CEO of Nullafi. “He’s been an integral part of our channel-first go-to-market strategy that has helped us gain recognition and traction.”
The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.
“I’m thrilled to be recognized again in my career as one of CRN’s distinguished Channel Chiefs for 2023,” said Walter Specht. “Having the support of our board and global leadership team has allowed me to execute on a channel strategy that our partners truly value for their business. I joined Nullafi because they have developed technology that solves the most fundamental data security problem. Building the partner program for this unique solution has been a privilege, and I am honored to be recognized by CRN.”
The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.
“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”
The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About Nullafi
Nullafi is a fast-growing provider of zero trust data security software, giving customers unprecedented visibility into and control over data. Instantly see where data is coming from, who it’s going to, and what type it is. Customers can then set policies redacting data “in flight” from users and apps that don’t need to see it. The company serves primarily mid-market companies, technology resellers, and application developers in North America. With rave reviews from analysts, multiple patents granted, and key partnerships already established, Nullafi is well-positioned to transform data security as we know it. For more information, visit www.nullafi.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheChannelCo, LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/the-channel-company, and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheChannelCompany.
© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Natalie Lewis
The Channel Company
nlewis@thechannelcompany.com
Kim Ann King
Nullafi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter