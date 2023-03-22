Strategy & Post Merger Integration Firm Recognized on Gator100 For Second Year in a Row

The Gator100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by alumni of the University of Florida.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has been recognized as a Gator100 company. This is the second year in a row that Stonehill has been included within the list. The Gator100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by alumni of the University of Florida. The awards will be presented on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the University of Florida campus.

To qualify for the Gator100, companies must have been in business for five or more and have had verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year since 2019. Additionally, a UF alumnus or alumna must have met one of the following three leadership criteria:

• Owned 50 percent or more of the company

• Served as the company’s chief executive; or

• Founded the company and been active as a member of the most senior management team.

Ernst & Young calculated each company’s compounded annual growth rate over the past three years to identify companies to be included on the ranking. Individual company rankings will be announced during the award ceremony.

“Our firm has experienced some rapid growth over the last few years,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “We are excited and honored to be included on the Gator100 for the second year in a row.”

About Stonehill:

As recognized experts in design thinking, strategy development, program management, and post-merger integration, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and project management experts, giving them the ability to unite the functional silos of business with the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill was recognized in 2019 as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and in 2021 as Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year