Capital Numbers Recognized India's Growth Champion 2023 by the Economic Times and Statista
Capital Numbers has been awarded India’s Growth Champion 2023 by the Economic Times and Statista for generating considerable revenue and meeting other criteria.
I thank all our employees, clients, and stakeholders whose efforts and support help us be one of India's best companies with value creation, credibility, and strength”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, an award-winning software solution company specializing in Web, Mobile, and Cloud application development, is bestowed India's Growth Champion 2023 by The Economic Times, in collaboration with Statista, for meeting the set of criteria, including generating a minimum amount of revenue over three years, being an autonomous entity, and have predominantly shown organic growth.
It is the fourth consecutive year (2020, 2021, 2022, and this year) that Capital Numbers has received the prestigious recognition that shows the company's unrelenting desire to work on its growth amidst the unstable economic condition.
Capital Numbers is honored to be one of the top 125 champions in India that had real economic substance, sustainability, and legitimacy. The company has shown a growth rate of 194.7%, making itself one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation.
Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers, shares his feeling about winning the award, “we’re overwhelmed to have this award for the fourth year in a row. I thank all our employees, clients, and stakeholders whose efforts and support help us be one of India's best companies with value creation, credibility, and strength”.
The company has shown significant growth in revenue and employee strength in recent years, reflecting its continuous focus on delivering exceptional services to its clients.
Capital Numbers looks forward to expanding its services to increase its growth rate, contribute to the growth of the Indian economy, and receive many such awards in the coming years.
