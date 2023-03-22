uParcel Ranks 164 on Financial Times' High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023
uParcel, a Singapore-based delivery service provider, has been announced as 164th place on the fifth annual FT ranking of 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific companiesSINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uParcel, a Singapore-based logistics and delivery service provider, has been announced as 164th place on the fifth annual FT ranking of 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific companies. Established in 2015, uParcel has emerged as a prominent player in the industry by providing on-demand 1 to 3 hour deliveries within the same day, backed by innovative technology, efficient delivery services, and a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction. This has made uParcel one of Singapore's fastest and most dependable logistics firms.
With its commitment to sustainability, uParcel has gained the trust of customers and businesses seeking same-day delivery services in Singapore. The company's recognition for its sustainable practices has helped establish it as a favourite in the industry. The FT ranking, which showcases industries experiencing rapid revenue growth, is predominantly comprised of technology-related companies, but also includes a diverse range of businesses from other sectors.
With the pandemic's continued impact on the region, uParcel has adapted to fulfill the increasing demand for reliable and safe delivery services, reflecting its commitment to providing innovative and efficient delivery solutions to its customers. Its customer-centric approach and use of technology have helped it establish a loyal customer base in Singapore.
Wee Leong Ng, the Chief Operations Officer of the company, expressed his delight at the recognition: "We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the high-growth companies in Asia-Pacific. This ranking is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have directly contributed to providing our customers with the best possible delivery experience. As we continue to grow and expand our operations, we remain committed to providing innovative and efficient delivery solutions to our customers."
The FT ranking comes at a time when Asia is poised to be the primary driver of global growth in 2023, with the region's economies recovering from the pandemic. The region is set to become a global tech and manufacturing hub, drawing foreign investment and propelling economic growth, with India expected to have the fastest GDP growth among major economies this year. uParcel operates in Singapore and Malaysia and is looking to expand its operations across Asia.
