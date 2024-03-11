uParcel is Recognised as #38 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore
uParcel has delivered again! For 2 consecutive years, uParcel has made it to The Straits Times Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore.SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uParcel, Singapore's leading logistics technology provider, is delighted to announce its recognition as the 38th fastest growing company in Singapore. This prestigious acknowledgment reflects uParcel's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth within the competitive logistics industry. Through its dedication to innovation and exceptional service, uParcel has achieved remarkable success in a competitive market.
The Straits Times' annual ranking of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies serves as a benchmark for excellence in business performance and growth. uParcel's impressive placement as the 38th Fastest Growing Company underscores its dedication to delivering high-quality logistics solutions tailored to meet the growing demand for same day delivery.
uParcel has witnessed significant business growth due to its customer-centric approach, streamlined processes, and innovative technology solutions. The company's commitment to delivering packages efficiently and sustainability has led to increased customer satisfaction and retention. These are further evidenced with a 4.9 star rating Google reviews by over 3000 satisfied customers. uParcel's ability to adapt to changing market demands and consistently exceed customer expectations has played a vital role in its rapid growth. uParcel has also recently achieved the certification for Good Distribution Practices for Medical Devices (GDPMDS) for its warehouse and is the first in the industry to be certified with Data Protection Trust Mark. Through its comprehensive suite of services, including same-day delivery, express courier, and e-commerce fulfilment, uParcel has become a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike, facilitating seamless logistics solutions across Singapore.
"We are thrilled and honoured to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Singapore for the second year running," says Ng Wee Leong, COO of uParcel. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients while upholding the highest standards of service excellence."
About uParcel
uParcel's purpose is to reduce the inefficiencies of urban logistics through shared resources utilisation and optimisation. Headquartered in Singapore, uParcel is the nation's largest same day delivery optimisation technology company. uParcel's logistics AI optimisation technology dynamically solves for the most efficient routes and assignments for drivers, maximising the productivity of vehicles through load sharing, minimising the distance and vehicles required in urban logistics, thus supporting a more sustainable last mile logistics ecosystem.
