uParcel Named Top 500 High-Growth Company in Asia Pacific 2024 by Financial Times, Ranking #234
EINPresswire.com/ -- uParcel, a leading logistic technology company, proudly announces its recognition as one of the top 500 high-growth companies in Asia Pacific for the year 2024 by Financial Times. This marks the second consecutive year that uParcel has secured a spot on the Financial Times Top 500 list, demonstrating the company's sustained growth and commitment to excellence in the logistics technology industry. This remarkable achievement comes mere weeks after uParcel proudly clinched the #38 spot in the highly competitive Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore list by the reputable Straits Times.
The recognition by Financial Times reaffirms uParcel's position as a beacon of growth and resilience in the Asia Pacific region. Through its relentless pursuit of operational excellence, coupled with a steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction, uParcel has consistently outpaced industry standards, setting new benchmarks for success.
Ng Wee Leong, COO of uParcel, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire uParcel team for their relentless efforts, including the clients and partners, in driving the company's growth and success. "We are immensely honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Financial Times for the second consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of the uParcel team, whose unwavering commitment to excellence has propelled us to new heights. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our purpose in optimising urban logistics with shared resources and exceed the expectations of our valued partners and customers."
With innovation at its core and a deep-rooted commitment to delivering exceptional service, as supported by the 4.9 stars Google review left by 3138 delighted customers. uParcel is poised to continue its upward trajectory, driving positive change and shaping the future of the courier service industry with its advanced technology.
About uParcel
uParcel's purpose is to optimise urban logistics through shared resources utilisation and optimisation. Headquartered in Singapore, uParcel is the nation's largest same day delivery optimisation technology company. uParcel's logistics AI optimisation technology dynamically solves for the most efficient routes and assignments for drivers, maximising the productivity of vehicles through load sharing, minimising the distance and vehicles required in urban logistics, thus supporting a more sustainable last mile logistics ecosystem.
For more information about uParcel and its services, please visit www.uparcel.sg.
uParcel Delivery
The recognition by Financial Times reaffirms uParcel's position as a beacon of growth and resilience in the Asia Pacific region. Through its relentless pursuit of operational excellence, coupled with a steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction, uParcel has consistently outpaced industry standards, setting new benchmarks for success.
Ng Wee Leong, COO of uParcel, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire uParcel team for their relentless efforts, including the clients and partners, in driving the company's growth and success. "We are immensely honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Financial Times for the second consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of the uParcel team, whose unwavering commitment to excellence has propelled us to new heights. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our purpose in optimising urban logistics with shared resources and exceed the expectations of our valued partners and customers."
With innovation at its core and a deep-rooted commitment to delivering exceptional service, as supported by the 4.9 stars Google review left by 3138 delighted customers. uParcel is poised to continue its upward trajectory, driving positive change and shaping the future of the courier service industry with its advanced technology.
About uParcel
uParcel's purpose is to optimise urban logistics through shared resources utilisation and optimisation. Headquartered in Singapore, uParcel is the nation's largest same day delivery optimisation technology company. uParcel's logistics AI optimisation technology dynamically solves for the most efficient routes and assignments for drivers, maximising the productivity of vehicles through load sharing, minimising the distance and vehicles required in urban logistics, thus supporting a more sustainable last mile logistics ecosystem.
For more information about uParcel and its services, please visit www.uparcel.sg.
uParcel Delivery
uParcel
+65 8759 9037
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok