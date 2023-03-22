Nanobles Corporation Introduces Revolutionary Relaxation Recovery Product Line
Nanobles Corporation in the Bay Area of California has entered into Collaboration with NANO HEMP Tech Labs
Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, and daughter Genevieve he met while giving away Cannabis oils to patients in need over 6 years ago
Nanobles CEO Mike Robinson announced today that the product line Relaxation Recovery was headed towards manufacturing for their new NANO TERPS store website
I'm looking to cause a revolution of relaxation with these products, so many of us are in recovery from something. When I first started making them I needed some peace of mind in the lockdowns.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanobles Corporation, which houses a leader in the cannabinoid research and development industry, Global Cannabinoid Research Center, is proud to announce its newest product line: Relaxation Recovery. C.E.O. Mike Robinson first created the revolutionary formulation headed into their terpene-infused Nano roll-ons to help people relax and recover from life's stressors during the Pandemic while adding a layer of protection against the outside world with the potent terpenes found in essential oils.
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
The C.E.O. of what is now known as The NANO Group is taking a step away from the cannabis industry to focus more on health and wellness with this non-Cannabis brand. After a decade of being known for his work in the cannabis space, Robinson has decided to shift his attention to developing multiple product lines. This one focuses on using essential oils both with and without Nanotechnology.
C.E.O. Mike Robinson, who co-founded Nanobles Corporation, has been at the forefront of cannabinoid research for the last half-decade presenting lectures and research at Academic Symposiums. Robinson's expertise in the field has enabled him to create this unique product line using only natural ingredients and essential oils that will relieve stress, anxiety, and other symptoms associated with modern life.
"These roll-ons and creations of Mike have helped quite a few people relax," said David Uhalley, Chief Operations Officer at Nanobles. "He started giving them away at the onset of the pandemic by the thousands during the 100,000,000 mg. giveaway - one of the largest CBD Compassion acts I've ever seen and even got to be part of."
Robinson has been known as a Cannabis Philanthropist for a decade, giving away cannabis oils and hemp products to people in need. "I came to my front door as a compassion provider nearly seven years ago to bring an Autistic child Cannabis oils. Giving gave me a family, and it's how I came up with this product line; compassion and gifting have allowed me to research and learn more about how consumers use alternatives to both drugs and alcohol. Relaxation Recovery is the outcome of my exit from using Opioids. After 24 years of pharmaceutical addiction, I needed something to relax."
Robinson recently underwent surgery for cancer, which profoundly affected him. He stated, "I realized that there was much more I could do for my health and others than what I was doing in the cannabis industry. It was a wake-up call for me to innovate as my life depended on it, and it still does."
This realization led Robinson to develop liposomal supplements and nanotechnology medicines currently in research and development for the nutraceutical market and potential pharmaceuticals. "I wanted to create something that could help people like me who are trying to get better," he said.
The Relaxation Recovery product line, first called Relaxation Revolution by its creator, consists of distinct formulations allowing soothing and revitalizing refreshments. "We're going to start with our initial prototype products scaled up and then build the line up from there," Robinson said. Each of his formulations contains a different blend meant to relieve stress while stimulating relaxation using a proprietary blend of terpenes that enhance the effects of its natural ingredients.
Nanobles recently secured an official registered trademark for their brand name and proprietary formula – ensuring that these products remain unique among others on the market. The company is confident that its Relaxation Recovery product line will provide consumers safe and effective relief from everyday stressors.
For those looking for an alternative solution to manage daily stress levels without using pharmaceuticals or other harsh chemicals, look no further than Nanobles' Relaxation Recovery product line.
The entity starts with roll-ons but plans to launch Nanotechnology terpene-infused sprays and baths soon. "I've been using these for a few years now and was surprised Mike didn't want to launch this product years ago, but he was determined to give away as much as he possibly could but has realized that is simply not sustainable." stated the C.O.O. of Nanobles, David Uhalley.
Robinson believes this technology is revolutionary because it allows the human body to absorb more beneficial compounds in nature. "Our mission at Nanobles is to ensure our customers get maximum absorption with every use," he said, "I concentrate on topical, transdermal delivery systems, as our skin is the biggest organ we have, and that uptakes these very healthy oils into our tissue."
"I hope my Cancer journey will inspire others to take control of their health," said Robinson. "We all deserve access to natural remedies to help us live healthier lives."
"A lot of work went into this; with its natural ingredients and essential oils providing soothing relief, consumers will enjoy aromatherapies that relax the mind and body when using the Relaxation Recovery product line," David Uhalley added.
Nanobles was founded in early 2020 by Robinson and Uhalley. Last year; the two were in the news after Robinson merged his Global Cannabinoid Research Center into the California Nanotechnology Corporation. "It was time, after spending years educating consumers and clinicians, to advance technologies and continue Research and Development on future medicines," Robinson explained.
Mike Robinson
Global Cannabinoid Research Center
+1 805-617-9539
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram