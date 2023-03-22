Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,583 in the last 365 days.

Invoke Designated as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)

Expert Microsoft Technology Services

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Infrastructure (Azure) - Invoke

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Infrastructure (Azure) - Invoke

Invoke has earned the designation Solutions Partner based on achieving a partner capability score measured by performance, skilling, and customer success.

As a Microsoft Partner with multiple Azure designations, we expect to continue innovating and driving transformation, leveraging the power of Azure to help organizations thrive in the digital age.”
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned the designation Solutions Partner based on achieving a partner capability score that is measured by performance, skilling, and customer success.

As a Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure), Invoke has demonstrated its broad capability to help customers accelerate the migration of key infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure with activities like:

• Designing, operating, and optimizing customers’ cloud infrastructure architecture, cost, and security.
• Migrating and modernizing customers’ infrastructure for virtualized workloads and virtual desktop environments.
• Management, governance, security, and DevOps across Hybrid and Edge with Azure Arc.

“We are thrilled to have earned the Microsoft Solution Partner designation for Azure Infrastructure. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Invoke, who are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to achieve their goals,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “As a Microsoft Partner with multiple Azure designations, we look forward to continuing to innovate and drive business transformation, leveraging the power of Azure to help organizations thrive in the digital age.”

With Infrastructure (Azure), customers are able to solve today’s challenges with an ally in the cloud with a secure foundation, comprehensive compliance coverage, and ownership of their data. Get security from the ground up, backed by a team of experts, and proactive compliance trusted by enterprises, governments, and startups. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Invoke has been identified as a partner who has the commitment to training and accreditation, and has delivered solutions that lead to customer success.

About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm specializing in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.

For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.

Lynda Le
Invoke, LLC
+1 713-909-0411
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Invoke Designated as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more