Invoke Designated as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)

As a Microsoft Partner with multiple Azure designations, we expect to continue innovating and driving transformation, leveraging the power of Azure to help organizations thrive in the digital age.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned the designation Solutions Partner based on achieving a partner capability score that is measured by performance, skilling, and customer success.
As a Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure), Invoke has demonstrated its broad capability to help customers accelerate the migration of key infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure with activities like:
• Designing, operating, and optimizing customers’ cloud infrastructure architecture, cost, and security.
• Migrating and modernizing customers’ infrastructure for virtualized workloads and virtual desktop environments.
• Management, governance, security, and DevOps across Hybrid and Edge with Azure Arc.
“We are thrilled to have earned the Microsoft Solution Partner designation for Azure Infrastructure. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Invoke, who are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to achieve their goals,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “As a Microsoft Partner with multiple Azure designations, we look forward to continuing to innovate and drive business transformation, leveraging the power of Azure to help organizations thrive in the digital age.”
With Infrastructure (Azure), customers are able to solve today’s challenges with an ally in the cloud with a secure foundation, comprehensive compliance coverage, and ownership of their data. Get security from the ground up, backed by a team of experts, and proactive compliance trusted by enterprises, governments, and startups. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Invoke has been identified as a partner who has the commitment to training and accreditation, and has delivered solutions that lead to customer success.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm specializing in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
