Galit Ventura-Rozen Honored as 2023 Woman of Impact
Honored by The Shade Tree in Las VegasLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galit Ventura-Rozen Honored as 2023 Woman of Impact Award
Galit Ventura-Rozen, a long-time volunteer and advocate for The Shade Tree Shelter, has been honored as the 2023 Woman of Impact from the organization. This award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to The Shade Tree Shelter’s mission of providing support and resources to women and children in crisis as well as in the community and work.
Galit received this honor on March 5, 2023 at the Champagne and Pearls Brunch fundraising event.
Galit has been volunteering with The Shade Tree for over 12 years, as a past board member and planning multiple events for the women and children of the shelter. She also sits on the development committee helping plan fundraising events. Galit is helping to make a difference in the lives of countless individuals who come through the shelter’s doors every day. She has dedicated her time and energy to helping ensure that those in need receive the support they deserve.
Galit Ventura-Rozen said, “My heart has been with The Shade Tree for over 12 years. Recognition is not something I was expecting and am so thankful for the opportunity to be recognized for all my work with The Shade Tree over the years.”
The Shade Tree Shelter works tirelessly in its mission of providing services related to housing, education, employment readiness, medical care, mental health services and more to help those in need become self-sufficient members of society. Ventura-Rozen’s dedication and commitment to this cause are exemplary and have made a tremendous impact on countless lives throughout her years of service at The Shade Tree.
The 2023 Woman of Impact Award celebrates individuals like Galit who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to help others through service at The Shade Tree Shelter or any other organization working towards similar goals. As Galit continues her work at The Shade Tree, she stands as an example of what one person can do when they dedicate themselves to helping those in need.
The Shade Tree is proud to honor Galit Ventura-Rozen as the recipient of the 2023 Woman of Impact Award for her tireless commitment to making a difference in the Las Vegas community.
As a 37 year resident of Las Vegas, Broker/Owner of Commercial Professionals, Co-Founder of Everyday Woman and a Professional Speaker and Author. Galit believes that giving back is a part of her legacy and will continue to do so as much as possible.
You can learn more about The Shade Tree at https://theshadetree.org/
You can learn more about Galit at www.galitventurarozen.com
Galit Ventura-Rozen
grozen1@gmail.com
Everyday Woman
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok