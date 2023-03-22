Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.21.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Lindy Harrington, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant State Medicaid Director at the California Department of Health Care Services, where she has been Deputy Director of Health Care Financing since 2015. Harrington served in several positions at the Department of Health Care Services from 2007 to 2015, including Deputy Director of Administration, Acting Chief and Acting Assistant Chief for Fiscal Forecasting, and Chief of the Financial Management Branch. Harrington was Acting Budget Officer at the California Department of Public Health in 2007. She served in several positions at the California Department of Health Services between 2000 and 2007, including Staff Services Manager in the Budget Office, Staff Service Analyst and Associate Governmental Program Analyst. Harrington earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communication from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $193,428. Harrington is a Democrat.

Rafael Davtian, of Friant, has been appointed Deputy Director, Health Care Financing at the California Department of Health Care Services, where he has served as Division Chief and Assistant Division Chief since 2016. Davtian was Chief of Business Operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2013 to 2016. He was a Program Lead and Manager at the Sacramento County Department of Health Services from 2012 to 2013. Davtian was a General Agent at Insurance and Financial Services from 2008 to 2012. He was a Political Science Instructor and Researcher at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and at the State University of New York, Buffalo from 2004 to 2008. Davtian earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from State University of New York, Buffalo and a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from Utah State University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Utah State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $174,252. Davtian is registered without party preference.

Rebecca Bettencourt, of Modesto, has been appointed to and designated Chair of the Employment Training Panel. She has been Senior Manager of Workforce Development and Corporate Education at E. & J. Gallo Winery since 2011. She was Manager of Training and Call Quality for the California Telephone Access Program at Communication Service for the Deaf from 2009 to 2011. She was Regional Training and Development Manager for Gate Gourmet from 2008 to 2009 and Training, Development and Operational Skills Training Manager for Hilton Hotels from 2000 to 2008. Bettencourt earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Hospitality Management from the University of Wales Institute, Cardiff. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bettencourt is a Democrat.

Michael Hill, of San Jose, has been appointed to the Employment Training Panel. Hill has been Senior Director of Talent and Organization Development at Applied Materials since 2015. He was Director of Learning and Development at Lam Research from 2008 to 2013 and at Spansion from 2005 to 2008. Hill earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Human Organizational Development from Fielding Graduate University and a Master of Business and Administration degree from Southern Methodist University. He earned Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Industrial Arts Education from State University of New York, Buffalo. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hill is a Republican.

Ricky Smiles, of Vista, has been reappointed to the Employment Training Panel, where he has served since 2018. Smiles has been a Field Representative at the Southern California District Council of Laborers since 2018. He was a Field Representative for Laborers Local 89 from 2010 to 2018. He was Intake Supervisor for Stone and Webster from 2005 to 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Smiles is a Democrat.

Deborah Baldwin-Pulcini, of Whitmore, has been appointed to the 27th District Agricultural Association, Shasta District Fair Board. Baldwin-Pulcini was a Senior Specialist Real Property Appraiser at the Shasta County Assessor and Recorder’s Office from 1986 to 2011. She is a member of the Whitmore Union Elementary School Board, the Girl Scouts of America, the American Red Cross and Shasta County Employees Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Baldwin-Pulcini is a Democrat.

Paul Mantor, of Redding, has been appointed to the 27th District Agricultural Association, Shasta District Fair Board. Mantor has been a Branch Manager at PeopleReady since 2021. He was a Sales Manager at Preferred Lease from 2020 to 2021. Mantor was a Store Manager for Office Depot from 2008 to 2015 and a Sales Manager there from 2004 to 2005. He was a Store Manager at OfficeMax from 2008 to 2014. Mantor was a General Manager at Duracite from 2007 to 2008, Branch Manager at Emser from 2005 to 2006 and a District Manager for Sprint from 2001 to 2004. He was a Store Manager at Circuit City from 1992 to 2000, a Territory Sales Manager for Whirlpool Corporation from 1987 to 1989 and a Corporate Buyer at Platt Music Corporation from 1977 to 1987. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mantor is a Democrat.

Leslie “Les” Mason, of Redding, has been appointed to the 27th District Agricultural Association, Shasta District Fair Board. Mason was a Shipper and Receiver at KMS Research Labs from 1978 to 1986. He was a Correctional Officer at various locations between 1986 and 2009, including the California Men’s Facility, Pelican Bay State Prison, and the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Mason is a member of the Anderson Rotary, Anderson Explodes and the Redding Rodeo Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mason is registered without party preference.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Campidonica, of Soulsbyville, has been appointed to the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair. Campidonica has been Personal Assistant to the Chairman of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria since 2023. She was an Administration Supervisor at the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Council from 2002 to 2023. Campidonica was an Administrator and Collector at the Yosemite Title Company from 1997 to 2002. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Campidonica is a Republican.

Andrew Collier, of Jamestown, has been appointed to the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair. Collier was a Lieutenant of Investigations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1996 to 2018. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Collier is registered without party preference.

Ida Ponder, of Jamestown, has been appointed to the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair Board. Ponder has been a Professor at Columbia College in the Yosemite Community College District since 1997. She was an Inventory Accountant at Cost-U-Less from 1993 to 1997. Ponder earned a Master of Business Administration degree from La Salle University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ponder is registered without party preference.

Dimitri Postolu, of Sonora, has been appointed to the 29th District Agricultural Association, Mother Lode Fair. Postolu has been an Equipment Operator II at the California Department of Transportation since 2008. He has been Owner of Postolu Transport Service since 1995. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Postolu is a Republican.

