Environmental Lights Announces the Launch of Dim to Warm 2216 LED Strip Light
New strip light automatically adjusts color temperature to warmer CCT as it is dimmed.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of Dim to Warm 2216 LED Strip Light.
Dim-to-Warm Strip Light uses integrated technology to automatically warm the LED color temperature as the lights are dimmed. It enables customers to utilize tunable white LED technology without specialized controllers or programs. This effect mimics the appearance of incandescent lighting for a more natural dimming feel.
“With Dim-to-Warm Strip Light, DMX control and full automation are no longer necessary for tunable white lighting,” said David Vogel, Director of Sales for RCC (Residential and Commercial Construction) at Environmental Lights. “This is a game-changer for volume homebuilders who want to provide economical and color temperature changing capabilities for homeowners.”
Dim-to-Warm Strip Light is designed for production homes and commercial spaces. The elimination of special dimming controllers makes this a cost-effective product at scale and provides an intuitive lighting solution requiring no instruction manual. As the user reduces the brightness of a light, the color temperature gradually shifts from a cool to a warmer tone before turning off.
Environmental Lights offers Dim-to-Warm Strip Light in 2 varieties of 5-meter reels. One option of the strip light provides a CCT range of 2700K to 1800K, and the other with a slightly higher upper threshold from 3000K to 1800K. Both varieties connect directly to a dimming power supply (must be PWM – Pulse Width Modulation) and shift the LEDs to a lower CCT as the overall brightness decreases.
Dim-to-Warm 2216 Strip Light will begin shipping in late March of 2023. It is available at EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888.880.1880. Sales engineers are available to answer questions and assist with specifying the ideal combination of lights and power for projects.
Dim-to-Warm 2216 Strip Light Features:
- UL Listed
- RoHS Certified
- 2700K configuration dims to 1800K CCT
- 3000K configuration dims to 1800K CCT
- 90+ CRI
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential & commercial construction.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
Michael Krupinsky
Environmental Lights
+1 858-798-9634
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other