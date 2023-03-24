3 Steps To Showcase Your Signature Story As A Keynote Speaker.

UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Stories Are The Credibility Tie Breaker For Keynote Speakers.

Keynote Speakers bring significant impact every time they hit the stage. It takes years to craft a message that not only resonates with the audience but actually invokes positive change in their daily lives. An established keynote speaker knows the importance of tone, body language, and even the pace of speaking. They also know that delivering a powerful keynote can only happen if they are seen as credible in their field.

Credibility is a multi factor conversation, that aside, a large indication that you are seen as credible in your space is how often you get chosen for keynote events. Organizers and speaking bureaus typically consider what they see online to help narrow down the decision of who would be a good fit for future events. Obvious resources would include the speakers website, testimonials, and a sizzle reel. Assuming that this is well known within the industry and that every keynote speaker knows the importance of these resources, how can anyone stand out when it comes to the inevitable tie breaker?

The single most important asset a keynote speaker can have to set themselves apart and win more bookings is to showcase their "Signature Stories". The same way these stories are used as a tool to make you more memorable on stage, they can also be use to make you more memorable online.

3 Steps To Showcase Your Signature Story As A Keynote Speaker:

Identify 3-5 Signature Stories: Every speaker has them, what are the stories you tell over and over you know move the crowd?

Repurpose Stage Footage: Find the signature stories you have in past footage and repurpose them into engaging videos that highlight what you bring to the table. Reference Cicospace.com for examples.

Showcase: These videos are your new tie breaker asset. A proper "Signature Story" video should be treated the same way you would present a new sizzle reel or book release.

If you are a keynote speaker that would like more information about this process and supporting case stories, please reference Cicospace.com

Signature Story Example: John Livesay, Sales and Storytelling Keynote Speaker