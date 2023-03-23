Spring Forward With Legacy Alienware Gear
Stand Out with Backpacks, Messenger Bags, and Gaming Apparel for Alienware
For Alienware fans looking for something unique and fun to carry their tech in, this legacy gear checks all the boxes...”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamers can level up their gear just in time for spring with the legacy backpacks and bags for Alienware fans found on Core Gaming. While they’re at it, they can also show some love for the Alienware brand with gaming hats, hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, and more.
“For Alienware fans looking for something unique and fun to carry their tech in, this legacy gear checks all the boxes,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “Plus, they can protect their valuable tech and look good doing it.”
Produced in limited quantities, the Special Edition Area-51m Elite Backpack for Alienware sports a distinctive white exterior with a reflective Alienware head logo and silver interior. At 14-inches wide by 21-inches tall and 9-inches deep, the backpack boasts a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. It offers three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets for storing and organizing a wide range of gaming gear. It also features full-size keyboard storage and a padded laptop section with custom perforated foam to protect it from bumps and drops.
“Gaming gear is usually black, so it tends to go with everything,” says June. “But sometimes gamers just want to stand out. The Special Edition Area 51m Elite is a great way for them to show off some style and personality.”
Other popular legacy choices include . . .
• The lightweight M17 Elite Backpack for laptops up to 16.3 inches x 11.2 inches x 1.5 inches: it’s loaded with features that include an expanding headset pocket, a convenient upper accessory pocket for sunglasses and quick-access items, and huge side stretch-knit pockets for water bottles.
• The spacious Area-51m 17" Messenger Bag for Alienware laptops: it’s loaded with custom features for storing and organizing laptops, tablets, headsets, cables, and more. Highlights include a quick access front pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and trolley strap for securing the bag onto wheeled luggage.
Another way to step out in style is with some brand-specific gaming apparel. More than just t-shirts and ballcaps, this apparel for Alienware fans includes highly desirable hoodies, jackets, and beanies.
Of course, that new spring gaming bounce wouldn’t be complete without a power boost. After all, what’s a gaming night out without some mobile power to spare?
CORE Gaming’s new 24000 mAh capacity power brick packs a seriously huge charge in a lightweight, compact, airplane-friendly design. With four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this 65W powerhouse can recharge up to four devices simultaneously. At 24,000 mAh (88WH), that’s more than enough power to double a laptop's battery life. It’s also more than enough juice to keep a smartphone fully charged for a week on the go.
For a limited time, online shoppers can use promo code SPRING20 at checkout to receive 20% off Core Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other brands. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Some exclusions apply. Products sold through CORE Gaming are vetted for quality, performance, and style. All come with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
