Frenalytics Named a Finalist for MassChallenge’s 2023 HealthTech Cohort
This year, perhaps more than any other, may be the most consequential for healthcare ... we were thrilled to receive more than 200 applications and are very bullish on the 37 selected.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenalytics, the patented personalized learning and data collection software for people with cognitive disabilities, today announced an invitation from MassChallenge to participate in its prestigious 2023 HealthTech cohort for healthcare-focused startups.
MassChallenge, the global network for innovators, named Frenalytics as a finalist in its acclaimed HealthTech cohort for 2023.
“We are honored to be included in such a prestigious group of impactful and innovative HealthTech startups,” shared Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics. “With the support from MassChallenge and its top-tier partners, the growth potential of our cognitive therapy software to help further improve the lives of people with neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders – stroke, dementia, and TBI, to name a few – is truly boundless.”
“This year, perhaps more than any other, may be the most consequential for healthcare. As we emerge from a global pandemic to a newly established normal coupled with technological advances like AI, predictive analytics, digital therapeutics and bioprinting to name just a few, healthcare has never looked so innovative. With all that said, we were thrilled to receive more than 200 applications and are very bullish on the 37 selected,” said Hope Hopkins, Head of Acceleration for the US at MassChallenge.
This marks the second program Frenalytics has been invited to participate in through the MassChallenge network. Last summer, Frenalytics was selected for MassChallenge’s highly competitive 2022 Early Stage Accelerator Program among thousands of applications from startups around the world.
Now in its 7th year, the MassChallenge HealthTech program is a concentrated 8-week Sprint format featuring a proven, founders-first curriculum. It offers startups a wide span of key industry perspectives, warm introductions to healthcare partners, an insider’s look into the funding landscape, and support from impact-driven enterprise partners, all with the goal of helping companies further integrate into the healthcare ecosystem. Along with partner MITRE’s additional Medicare and Medicaid curriculum, MassChallenge’s HealthTech program unites healthcare leaders and startups to implement high-impact solutions, making the most efficient use of founders’ precious time, focus, and energy.
About MassChallenge
MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, it is the non-profit’s mission to help bold entrepreneurs disrupt the status quo and create sustainable change. Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 24 countries, supported more than 4,000 startups from around the world, and awarded over $18M in equity-free cash and prizes. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.
