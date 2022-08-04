Frenalytics Selected for MassChallenge’s 2022 US Early-Stage Cohort
Frenalytics joins innovative startups to participate in this year’s Accelerator Program
This is incredibly exciting – I see this as the beginning of many fruitful relationships with MassChallenge’s sponsors and partners.”BOSTON, MA, US, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenalytics, the patented cognitive therapy startup that provides personalized, interactive learning tools for cognitively impaired patients and students with special needs, was selected to participate in the MassChallenge 2022 accelerator program. Frenalytics was one of more than 1,000 other startup applications for this year’s program.
“This is incredibly exciting – I see this as the beginning of many fruitful relationships with MassChallenge’s sponsors and partners,” said Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics. “With MassChallenge’s help, we anticipate our work on behalf of people with developmental disabilities and students enrolled in special education programs, as well as the millions of senior citizens tackling memory and cognitive challenges, to be made more widely available and even more effective.”
By participating in this accelerator, Frenalytics will receive unrivaled access to a global network of partners, experts, and mentors; residency options; market access opportunities; and more to bolster their efforts to provide innovative solutions for challenges in special education and cognitive therapies, for zero cost and zero equity.
“MassChallenge will help facilitate broader reach, as we’ll be able to collaborate with their partners – Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston University, City of Boston, Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services, US Department of Health and Human Services, and Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, among others – to improve the Frenalytics software, introduce our platform to more patients and students, and help us grow into new markets,” remarked David Campanelli, Director of Marketing for Frenalytics.
MassChallenge’s seal of approval is Frenalytics’ most recent official recognition from one of many leading organizations in the technology, health and education spaces. Frenalytics is also backed by notable angels at EY, Google, and HubSpot, among other innovative tech companies, as well as by pioneering clinicians and outstanding teachers.
Frenalytics successfully raised a pre-seed round – and was accepted to Forum Ventures' prestigious accelerator program, Forum for Founders – amidst a downward VC trend.
Frenalytics also partnered with EdTech startup IEP&Me to build a first-of-its-kind integration between their platforms, which will enable students with special needs to complete age-appropriate learning sessions within FrenalyticsEDU and allow teachers, parents, and students to see real-time progress towards individualized education program (IEP) goals across both platforms.
Frenalytics’ expanding list of solutions include FrenalyticsEDU, which provides highly personalized and interactive educational sessions for students with autism, Down Syndrome, and other intellectual disabilities; FrenalyticsMED’s cognitive therapy software, used in healthcare organizations and settings, which helps patients re-learn fundamental concepts in an engaging manner that produces quantifiable positive results; and FrenalyticsUNI, its higher education-specific training platform designed for students specializing in special education, which will debut this fall through a collaboration with Molloy University in New York.
About a decade ago, CEO Matt Giovanniello’s grandmother, Theresa, had suffered a devastating stroke during open-heart surgery. As a patient at top hospitals in New York, she was receiving among the most advanced rehabilitation at the time – and yet, it wasn’t helping her improve. The flashcards she used in therapy were generic, the concepts didn’t engage her, and the results were uninspiring. There had to be a better way.
As a seventh grader in middle school, Matt created “Grandma’s Ultimate Challenge”, which flipped traditional rehabilitation on its head. That PowerPoint program used pictures of things she could relate to, such as her family and her house to stimulate her interest; animations and sound effects to keep her engaged; and a scoring system to demonstrate progress to family.
Several years later, Matt and Frenalytics CTO and co-founder Chris Patterson recognized great potential in “Grandma’s Ultimate Challenge”: stroke, dementia, and traumatic brain-injured patients worldwide could also benefit greatly, just like Theresa did.
Today, FrenalyticsMED offers all families and caregivers customized programs to elicit personal answers to tailored questions unique to the user. It can help patients remember the names and faces of their loved ones, a growing concern as our populations age.
In special education settings, FrenalyticsEDU's personalized approach to learning is used to help students learn academic and life skills concepts in an engaging way that improves knowledge retention. Students and adults of all abilities can use FrenalyticsEDU to learn basic life skills regarding health, hygiene, and common, everyday interactions with society.
Frenalytics’ unique ability to track a person’s progress through detailed analytics has proven to be innovative and very highly valued, based on feedback from the company's growing base of clinicians, educators, and family members across the country.
With the support and backing of MassChallenge, Frenalytics is now poised to bring the benefits of effective and engaging, interactive digital learning to diverse segments of the Greater Boston area and the world.
https://www.frenalytics.com/
About MassChallenge
MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, it is the non-profit's mission to help bold entrepreneurs disrupt the status quo and create sustainable change. Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 18 countries, supported more than 3,000 startups from around the world, and awarded over $17M in equity-free cash and prizes. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.
