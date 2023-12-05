Frenalytics Announces Contract with Houston Independent School District
We are incredibly excited to be awarded this contract with HISD ... we’re thrilled to earn HISD’s approval and trust as a solution for the most pervasive problems being faced in special education.”NEW YORK, NY, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenalytics, the patented personalized learning and data collection software for students with unique learning needs, has been awarded a three year contract with the Houston Independent School District (HISD) for special education.
Houston, we have a solution for special education!
Houston Independent School District (HISD) is the largest public school system in Texas and 8th largest school district in the United States – and thanks to a new contract awarded by HISD, FrenalyticsEDU’s award-winning platform for special education and ELLs will soon be available to over 16,000 students enrolled in special education across the district’s 270 schools and campuses.
“We are incredibly excited to be awarded this contract with HISD. Our platform for students enrolled in special education is continuing to gain popularity in school districts all across the country and worldwide, and we’re thrilled to earn HISD’s approval and trust as a solution for the most pervasive problems being faced in special education,” exclaimed Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics.
Earlier this year, Frenalytics was awarded a district-wide contract with Richardson Independent School District in Richardson, TX. This new contract with HISD helps Frenalytics continue to carve out a major footprint in the state of Texas as an effective platform for special education and English Language Learners.
