Spring Forward With Distinctive Legacy Gear For Alienware
Protect Your Tech with Style and Look Good Doing It
With these legacy products, Alienware brand fans can show their loyalty and look great doing it. Plus, they can protect their valuable tech at the same time.”YORBA LINDA , CA , UNITED STATES , March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Edge invites students, gamers, and young professionals to show their brand loyalty with distinctive legacy gear for Alienware. Now is the time to spring forward with new gear or new apparel to mark the change of seasons. Choose from backpacks and messenger bags to hoodies and jackets for Alienware fans.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
Here are some of Mobile Edge’s top choices for Alienware enthusiasts:
The special edition Area-51m Elite backpack for Alienware laptops boasts a distinctive white exterior and silvery interior. Compared to traditional gaming backpacks, it’s a contrast in color that stands out. Produced in limited quantities, the white Area 51m Elite boasts a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. Measuring 14-inches wide by 21-inches tall and 9-inches deep, it fits a wide range of laptops and gaming consoles.
The Alienware M17 Elite Backpack is a lightweight backpack that does not sacrifice on features. This backpack fits laptops up to 16.3 inches x 11.2 inches x 1.5 inches. It’s loaded with features that include an expanding headset pocket, a convenient upper accessory pocket for sunglasses and quick-access items, and huge side stretch-knit pockets for water bottles.
For those who prefer a messenger bag style, the spacious Area-51m 17" Messenger Bag for Alienware laptops is loaded with custom features for storing and organizing laptops, tablets, headsets, cables, and more. Highlights include a quick access front pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and trolley strap for securing the bag onto wheeled luggage.
Another way to show brand loyalty is to step out wearing brand-specific gaming apparel. More than just t-shirts and ballcaps, this apparel for Alienware fans includes highly-desirable hoodies, jackets, and beanies all featuring the iconic Alienware logo and/or look.
Last but not least, leveling up springtime gear isn’t complete without a boost in mobile power capacity. CORE Gaming’s new 24000 mAh capacity power brick packs a seriously huge charge in a lightweight, compact, airplane-friendly design. With four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this 65W powerhouse recharges up to four devices simultaneously. At 24,000 mAh (88WH), that’s more than enough power to double a laptop's battery life. It’s also more than enough juice to keep a smartphone fully charged for a week on the go.
Special Offer
For a limited time, online shoppers can use promo code SPRING20 at checkout to receive 20% off from the Mobile Edge online store (some exclusions apply). Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. All Mobile Edge products come with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
Paul June
Mobile Edge, LLC
+ +17143991400
pj@mobileedge.com
Mobile Edge Legacy Backpack for Alienware - Vindicator 2.0 Backpack