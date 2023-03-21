URI to host Adjutant General’s Cup Hockey Tournament at Boss Arena

KINGSTON, R.I. – March 21, 2023 – This year when the Rhode Island Army National Guard faces off against the Rhode Island Air National Guard in the Adjutant General’s Cup Hockey Tournament, the University of Rhode Island will be well-represented.

The tournament, which will be held Friday, March 31, at URI’s Boss Ice Arena, will benefit the Providence Vet Center. The vet center, which is located in Warwick, provides confidential help for veterans, service members, and their families in a non-medical setting at no cost. Its services include counseling for needs such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma. The center also serves in connecting veterans and their families to more support within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and in their communities.

In addition to hockey, fans can expect a jersey giveaway and more. The event is open to all members of the public. While admission is free, a charity donation of $5 is suggested.

In addition to the University hosting the tournament, the teams themselves include several URI alumni. Teams are comprised of members of the Rhode Island Army and Air National Guard at all levels – up to 30-plus-year veterans. URI alumni on the Rhode Air National Guard team include: Eric Butts ’16, of West Greenwich; Kyle Gurnon ’02, of Wakefield; Stephen Gillissie ’15, of Jamestown; and Tyler Fletcher of Johnston.

Said Bob Flynn, director of URI’s Center for Military and Veteran Education, “We’re excited not only to be able to host the game on our campus, but also to see such strong URI representation. This is an important cause and URI’s military and veteran community is proud to lend our support.”

The teams will face off at 6:30 p.m.