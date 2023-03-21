Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Workshop In Lubbock

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Film Friendly Texas Workshop on Tuesday, April 4 in Lubbock. The workshop hosted by the Texas Film Commission is open to community representatives interested in learning about the media production industries of Texas and how to become Film Friendly Texas certified to attract new jobs and investments. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped communities across Texas grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.

“In promoting Texas as a premier moving image production destination, the Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022,” said Governor Abbott. “By completing the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, certified communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, stimulating the local economy by creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as creating on-site spending at local small businesses.”

The target audience for this workshop is community representatives who will serve as the community’s point-of-contact for facilitating media production requests. Most communities choose a member of their city or county government, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, or Economic Development Corporation.

The Film Friendly Texas Workshop in Lubbock is being held in partnership with the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation, The High Ground of Texas, and the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office.

 

Film Friendly Texas Workshop ─ Lubbock

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

9:00AM – 4:30PM

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts

511 Avenue K, Lubbock, TX 79401

 

For registration, workshop, and admission information, please visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_workshops

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped communities across Texas grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production. For more information about the Film Friendly Texas program, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

