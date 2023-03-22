Avatari Releases New Video: High Like This

Avatari Releases High Like This

LA Artist Making Noise with Captivating New Video

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avatari releases meaningful new single and dynamic video High Like This to rave reviews. The message of this artistic release is one of a journey from dependence to independence, mirroring Avatari's own personal struggles with varied levels of craving to creating. Avatari credits music as the ultimate creative channel and his own personal victorious route. One way or another, (healthy habits or otherwise) we’re all creating and living out habits daily. Not everyone makes it out of the hole of addiction, but Avatari's message is clear: You can choose the light over destruction.

In the jaw dropping cinematic video for High Like This, we are served with epic artistic direction and a mesmerizing funhouse of psychedelic imagery. With this latest release, Avatari continues to showcase his exceptional multi-talents and raises the creative bar to new heights with exciting dramatic effect. High Like This is a Spring 23 favorite and one you'll want to share on every platform. Avatari is the solo project of musician, actor, and songwriter Ari Welkom. Ari has toured nationally, playing major festivals including Outside Lands, Bonnaroo, Life is Beautiful, and SXSW. Legacy, his debut single, was licensed by Rolls-Royce for their Ghost ad campaign. You might have also heard his songs from primetime TV shows like Startup and Absentia. To listen to more Avatari visit his Spotify today and watch the video for High Like This at YouTube.

