The Jess Zimmerman Band Prepares to Release New Album: Be The Light

The Jess Zimmerman Band Album Release Party May 21, 2023

The Jess Zimmerman Band is recording their new album in Nashville, TN and making bold moves into 2023

LITITZ, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jess Zimmerman band prepares to release their new album entitled: Be The Light and gets ready for Album Release Party in Lititz, PA at Mickey's Black Box on May 21, 2023 6pm.

Hailing from southeastern PA, The Jess Zimmerman band has a deep love for country music combined with their own rock influences such as Halestorm, Underwood, Van Halen, Pat Benatar and more. Lead vocalist Jess Zimmerman is a winner of the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame Award for Best Female Vocalist and shines with stunningly soulful vocals wrapped in a captivating stage presence of empowerment and strength. The Band has also been awarded the coveted Best Country Band Award by the CPMA's as they continually prove they are a force to be reckoned with on a local, regional and national level. Preparing for this new album has been a labor of love and many hours of studio time in Nashville, TN. As long as she can remember, Jess wanted to have a work of musical art entitled Be The Light, in reference to being a light in a dark place. For Jess, music has always served as an escape and a place to feel seen, understood and safe without fear of being judged. Over the past three years, through her own journey with mental health, Jess and her musical writings evolved. She describes this album as a bright, happy, conquering work of elegant art with a warrior side. Along with this warrior side is also a creative concept adding exciting outfit changes, fun props and endless sparkling possibilities to their dynamic live shows. Having already kicked off shows for Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen, High Valley and Drew Baldridge, The Jess Zimmerman Band tours nationally and has performed at multiple Nascar events, while also honoring veterans and first responders along the way. The incredible and accomplished musicians of The Jess Zimmerman Band also include guitarist Joe Barszowski, bassist John Knobler and drummer Joe Mattis. To add their current hits to your 2023 playlists today, listen now at Spotify and learn more about the band and their upcoming May 21, 2023 Album Release Party at jzband.org.