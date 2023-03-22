MAP Esports Network Announces Social Impact Division, Global Digital Divide Initiative™ (GDDI) & Social Impact NFTs
Global Digital Divide Initiative™ (GDDI), to Drop First Digital Divide Social Impact NFTs for Fundraising and Community Building on April 11th, 2023.
Global Digital Divide Initiative's Social Impact NFT fundraiser is designed to bring awareness and funding to this important social cause, and to help bridge the Digital Divide.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAP Esports Network announces the rebranding of its Project Family – Bridging the Digital Divide programs to Global Digital Divide Initiative™. The Initiative serves disadvantaged kids and communities, through esports activities, gaming, robotics, coding competitions, and events that increase future perspectives and job opportunities. The Global Digital Divide Initiative™ announces the upcoming launch of its social impact NFTs on April 11th, 2023, 8:00 am CST. It is the first-time use of NFTs for Fundraising that give back value and experiences to people and businesses who donate. The Digital Divide is about unequal access to digital the digital world, technology, devices and the internet. This inequality creates a division in access to information and resources for learning and careers. Kids and their communities without access are at a socio-economic disadvantage, as they're less or not able to personally develop, learn, find and apply for jobs, shop and sell online and participate in our society as a whole.
“Our social impact NFT fundraiser is designed to bring awareness and funding to this important social cause, help bridge the Digital Divide". The proceeds from our Social Impact NFTs will go towards fun digital career-focused experiences for disadvantaged kids and their communities.”, says aid Jacob R.
Miles III, Founder and president of the Global Digital Divide Initiative™ (GDDI). GDDI engages in bottom-up community work that provides young people and their communities, with steppingstones of accessible, fun, and engaging digital experiences combined with mentoring and coaching to help them see and understand STEM and STEAM opportunities and interest for awareness and engagement with technology and related career paths.
GDDI uses proprietary intellectual property characters, stories, and incentives to engage participants in its programs to uniquely provide stickiness. The competitions, programs, and mentors require funding beyond the capabilities of its parent, MAP Esports Network to bring it to more kids and communities. For the first time in history, we are raising funds by seeking donors to help bridge the digital divide and fight poverty through NFT technology. Fundraising with NFTs allows us to give back to donors and supporters, in return for their donations.
"We will launch two collections of collectibles, limited edition NFTs: A Cowboy and Western-themed collection, featuring celebrity Tex DunRight™, World’s Favorite Cowboy, and The Controllors™ Metaverse collection, premiering a media and entertainment franchise launching September 2023 at the International Toy Fair in New York. It is a role-playing game series with collectible trading cards, stories, and earth and space themes. The buyers of the NFTs will be rewarded by GDDI with a frameable Certificate of Recognition for contributing to our social project and several additional rewards and benefits that include discounts on collectibles and other merchandise, access to prize drawings, events, digital learning programs, and more."
Premium-level NFT buyers will receive additional benefits and utilities plus media exposure on podcasts, videos, and social media communities and pages.
The GDDI Social Impact NFT Collections will drop on April 11 th at 8:00 am CST. They are uniquely suited for individuals and corporations/businesses.
Visit www.gddi.world for more information. Sign up to join us in this cause and buy your NFTs on the drop date.
About Global Digital Divide Initiative™ (GDDI)
Global Digital Divide Initiative is the Social Impact division of MAP Esports Network Inc. We work with academia and NGOs to gain insight into the global phenomenon of the digital divide. We provide insight to business communities and decision-makers on how they can help to bridge the divide ways that are beneficial to society. We positively impact grassroots communities and make it easy to access STEM and STEAM career mentoring and fun digital experiences through our partnerships with industry leaders, we empower young people with our play, create & learn programs. Our purpose is to help disadvantaged kids and communities participate in the world of technology and become aware of its career opportunities, being job ready, and personal development.
About MAP Esports Network Inc.
A media, entertainment, and metaverse-focused content company that creates life-enhancing digital experiences and programs for communities and businesses. Programs for mainstream and grassroots audiences include learning, events, podcasts, video, esports, robotics, and gaming competitions.
Products that include NFTs, blockchain games, collectibles, trading cards & boardgames, toys, and more.
