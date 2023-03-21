FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT to Offer Grants to Improve Traffic Safety

(Washington, DC) — Today, grant opportunities for projects and programs that improve traffic safety as part of the District’s Vision Zero initiative were announced by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), in conjunction with the National Highway Safety Transportation Administration (NHTSA).

DDOT will offer new grants in the range of $50,000 - $200,000 to support services and activities designed to prevent traffic deaths and injuries on District streets through interventions that impact behavior. Organizations eligible to apply for the grants include non-profit organizations, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, universities, and District agencies.

Applications should be data-driven and evidence-based; have a direct impact on behavioral changes for users of the District’s transportation network and meet the requirements of the highway safety grant program. Previous grant monies have supported behavioral change projects that reduce impaired driving; encourage seat belt use; promote child passenger safety seats; reduce speed-related fatalities; and promote pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities that will occur between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024. This is a reimbursable grant, based on expenditures. Indirect costs and research-based projects cannot be funded.

Applications for the grant program will be accepted between March 22, 2023, and May 5, 2023. DDOT is hosting Grantee Workshops to help applicants and organizations new to the program learn more and how to qualify:

For the March 23 workshop, register here by March 21, 2023

For the March 27 grantee workshop, register here by March 24, 2023

For more information about the application process, as well as a list of grants awarded in FY2023, please visit DDOT’s Highway Safety Office website at visionzero.dc.gov/pages/highway-safety-office.

