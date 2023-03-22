Snaps Clothing Co. Launches A Modern Twist on the Iconic Pearl Snap Shirt
Dallas based men's clothing brand introduces new denim snap shirts to their growing collection this April, 2023DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snaps Clothing Co. Launches A Modern Twist on the Iconic Pearl Snap Shirt
Snaps Clothing Co. is proud to announce the launch of its debut collections of modern American pearl snap shirts for men. Featuring versatile fabric blends and modern styles and fits, the Rambler Collection and Landry Collection transform the iconic American pearl snap into a shirt fit for the lifestyle and expectations of today’s man.
Co-founded by Edgar Baronne and Patrick Lynn, Snap Clothing Co. is an apparel company bridging the gap between traditional western wear and today’s modern menswear market with a new contemporary line of pearl snap shirts. Since its debut in the 1950s, the pearl snap shirt has been a staple of the western wardrobe for its comfort, durability, and convenience. Well-recognized for its two-piece construction with vertical snaps instead of buttons, the pearl snap shirt rose to prominence in American fashion primarily because of function more than form. While the pearl snap shirt has seen a few resurgences over the years, Snaps Clothing Co. is giving this fashion relic a much-needed redesign to meet the needs of today's fashion-forward man who appreciates timeless styles and ease of comfort.
The Rambler and Landry Collection shirts offer a modern western-inspired style with tailored fit that’s slightly tapered through the waist. Designed to be worn untucked, The Rambler Shirt is the casual comfort staple made for a night out or whatever the weekend can throw at you. While being accented by imported white or black marbled Pearl Snaps, double pockets, and featuring a hint of stretch for a comfortable fit, the Rambler Shirt is the go-to staple that can easily be dressed up or down. The Landry Collection offers the ideal blend of style and utility perfect for a day at the office, happy hour with coworkers, or dinner at a favorite restaurant. Accented by stylish white Pearl Snaps, a single pocket, and featuring a hint of stretch for a comfortable fit, the Landry Collection fabric is soft and breathable, making it the ideal shirt to move from the office to the nightlife in a snap. Made from 95% Cotton, 5% LYCRA®, Snaps shirts retail for $109 and are available in sizes ranging from small to xx-large.
After experiencing rapid growth within the first year, Snaps Clothing Co. is building on that momentum by expanding its menswear offerings in April 2023, with a denim line as part of its new Heritage Collection. This highly anticipated denim line will incorporate a midweight denim fabric that is a modern and slightly tapered twist on the iconic Western denim pearl snap shirt. Additionally, for the lovers of Spring and Summer weather, the much-anticipated Spring/Summer collection will launch this May 2023. This collection will introduce Short Sleeve pearl snap shirts in addition to their staple Long Sleeve counterparts that Snaps Clothing Co. has come to be known for. In addition to its new style, the Spring/Summer collection will also introduce patterns and lightweight fabrics that will transform its offerings into an annual collection of go-to pearl snap shirts allowing you to transition from the office to the ballpark in a snap. To shop the incredible selection of modern pearl snap shirts, head over to the Snaps Clothing Co. website and explore their incredible selection at www.snapsclothing.com.
Dorothy Mannfolk
Mannfolk PR
email us here