Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins

CANADA, March 21 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Hipkins on his appointment and expressed his condolences to the people of New Zealand following Cyclone Gabrielle and earlier flooding across the country’s North Island.

The two leaders reaffirmed the close friendship and strong collaboration between Canada and New Zealand. They discussed opportunities to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries in areas such as combatting violent extremism, promoting peace and security, continuing the fight against climate change, advancing trade that creates good jobs and grows the middle class – including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership – and upholding the rules-based international order.

The leaders also spoke about advancing meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and generating economic growth that benefits everyone.

Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the importance of New Zealand as a partner and ally in the region.

The prime ministers discussed Russia’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. They agreed to continue to work closely together and with international partners to stand up to Russian aggression and support the people of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Hipkins agreed to keep working closely together to address common interests and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.