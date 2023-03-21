Pitch Applications Open for NC3 Impact Crowdfunding Live at SuperCrowd23
Microgrants to Conference Goers Will Go to Selected Entrepreneurs
Fostering community-focused investment crowdfunding in both local and diverse communities is an important part of our mission. Our live-pitch sessions at SuperCrowd23 are a demonstration of our work.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Coalition for Community Capital (NC3) announced today that applications are open for the Impact Crowdfunding Live pitch sessions at SuperCrowd23, hosted by The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation.
— Cameron Rhudy, Interim Managing Director of NC3
The Super Crowd, Inc., with support from event sponsors, including DealMaker and Dalmore, will make microgrants to randomly chosen conference participants. To receive the funds, recipients will be required to invest in one of the companies selected to pitch at the event. The host company will make at least ten $100 microgrants.
Applications are now open at https://thesupercrowd.com/pitch.
“Last year, we saw great companies present at SuperCrowd22, and we know we'll see more in 2023,” said NC3 Chair Chris Miller. “We love the incentive to invest opportunity provided by The Super Crowd, Inc, and its sponsors DealMaker and Dalmore, and we are convinced that we will see more community-building companies and more investments as a result.”
“NC3 is committed to the formation of community capital in a variety of ways,” said NC3 Interim Managing Director Cameron Rhudy. “Fostering community-focused investment crowdfunding in both local and diverse communities is an important part of our mission. Our live-pitch sessions at SuperCrowd23 are a tangible demonstration of our work.”
“NC3 is a great partner for SuperCrowd23,” said The Super Crowd CEO Devin Thorpe. “The nonprofit shares our passion for seeing capital make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities we care about. Using an impact lens for investing via crowdfunding is powerful.”
Private company investing is no longer limited to the well-heeled. In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission implemented Title III of the 2012 JOBS Act, allowing ordinary investors–not just the wealthy–to invest in businesses and organizations they care about via portals operated by FINRA-registered companies under Regulation Crowdfunding. Unlike rewards and donations-based crowdfunding, backers of investment crowdfunding campaigns may receive debt or equity that provides financial returns.
NC3 envisions a sustainable and democratic economy that works for everyone and intentionally includes individuals and communities historically excluded due to class, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, etc. Community capital is a set of strategies that allows people of any economic status to invest in their community. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit includes a multidisciplinary team of legal experts, educators, lenders, entrepreneurs, and community advocates. Learn more and join the coalition at https://nc3now.org.
The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation, organizes virtual and in-person events to support the growth and development of the impact crowdfunding community, including both investors and issuers. The founding principle of TSCI is that cooperation and collaboration are essential for growing the number of impact investors supporting social entrepreneurs and traditionally underrepresented business owners. Learn more at http://TheSuperCrowd.com.
SuperCrowd23