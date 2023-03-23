Hank Rearden of CONK! News Says, "Drive 45 for 45"

"We have bigger problems in America than Donald Trump not paying for sex on time,"
We don't want to crush the system. We want the system to know we're paying attention - and that we can change the system any day.”
— CONK! News "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden, on "The Rearden Report"
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On his "Rearden Report" podcast for March 21st, CONK! News "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden offered up a unique scheme for protesting the possible impending arrest of former President Donald Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg
Agreeing with conservative commentator Wayne Allyn Root and others who have expressed similar sentiment, Rearden not only eschewed displaying violence but even peaceful protest, as it is his contention that Trump's supporters are basically being "baited" into participating in another January 6th-type riot. "We have bigger problems in America than Donald Trump not paying for sex on time," Rearden said.
Rather, Rearden proposes a particular type of silent protest. "You know, the minimum speed limit on interstate highways nationwide is 45 miles per hour," Rearden notes. He then proposes that, "in honor of our 45th president," at the 45-minute mark of every hour, drivers on all freeways turn on their flashers and slow down to 45 MPH for 45 seconds. "We don't want to crush the system," Rearden said. "We want the system to know we're paying attention - and that we can change the system any day."
Launched in March 2021, CONK! NEWS is already the premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator on the web, collecting headlines, photos, podcasts and videos from over 200 news sources every three hours. CONK! News also produces three original podcasts each week: "In The Dark" is hosted by CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters, where he and his guests talk about both politics and the paranormal every Monday; "The Rearden Report" features the unique opinions of popular "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden and appears every Wednesday; and their flagship podcast, "CONK! News Weekend", a weekly panel discussion featuring CONK! News staff, contributors and guests, is available for download on Friday mornings. The CONK! News podcasts have already distinguished themselves within the radio and podcast industries for mixing serious conservative opinion with lively conversation and spontaneous humor.
