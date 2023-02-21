CONK! News: Those UFOs Probably Weren't Extraterrestrial - and Here's How We Know
CONK!'s two experts say they wouldn't have been as easy to shoot down if they were.
The incident remains one of the more intriguing in the history of potential destructive interactions between UFOs and terrestrial military aircraft.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the "CONK! News Weekend" podcast last Friday (2/17), CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters - host of the podcast and himself an expert on UFOs - welcomed to the panel HotAir.com political writer and Weekend Editor Jazz Shaw - also the "UFO guy" at HotAir - to discuss the recent spate of shootdowns by the U.S. military of "unidentified flying objects".
— Jazz Shaw, on UFOs engaging with military aircraft
Peters and Shaw both agreed that, based on past reports, if these flying objects were extraterrestrial, they would not have been that easy to shoot down. Prior reports from military personnel worldwide who have engaged with and even shot at UFOs have suggested that they usually have been thwarted in their quest - and in a few instances, the pursuers have even met with death.
Shaw himself wrote an article for TheDebrief.org last year entitled "Have UFOs Ever Attacked Terrestrial Aircraft?", where he discussed the history of military pilots firing on unidentified aerial phenomena - including Cuban pilots who apparently were killed by a flying object in retaliation. Shaw said in the article, "The incident remains one of the more intriguing in the history of potential destructive interactions between UFOs and terrestrial military aircraft."
Launched in March 2021, CONK! NEWS is already the premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator on the web, collecting headlines, photos, podcasts and videos from over 200 news sources every three hours. CONK! News also produces three original podcasts each week: "In The Dark" is hosted by CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters, where he and his guests talk about both politics and the paranormal every Monday; "The Rearden Report" features the unique opinions of popular "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden and appears every Wednesday; and their flagship podcast, "CONK! News Weekend", a weekly panel discussion featuring CONK! News staff, contributors and guests, is available for download on Friday mornings. The CONK! News podcasts have already distinguished themselves within the radio and podcast industries for mixing serious conservative opinion with lively conversation and spontaneous humor.
Jim Peters
CONK! News
+1 612-296-5373
jtp@conk.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other