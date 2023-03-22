ITsavvy Named Juniper Networks Worldwide Partner of the Year

The national technology solutions provider is recognized in the AI-Driven Enterprise category.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing technology solution providers nationwide, today announced it was recognized as a Worldwide Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes Partners based on their ability to drive innovative business solutions, exceptional attention to the customer experience, and achievement of their financial goals.

ITsavvy was recognized in the category of AI-Driven Enterprise for its excellence in developing innovative data center and cloud-integrated enterprise network solutions that integrate Juniper Networks technologies.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program. The Program recognizes partners for their outstanding performance and helps partners build, sustain and grow their Juniper Practice.

“ITsavvy has the deep technical expertise and a superb understanding of how Juniper Networks solutions can power the fastest, most secure networks in the world,” said Helda Lopes, Vice President, Global Partner Programs & Sales Acceleration. “We are honored to work with such a dedicated partner and look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver innovative and impactful solutions for ITsavvy's clients.”

“Juniper Networks is a top partner of ITsavvy. In October 2022, ITsavvy was awarded Juniper’s Elite Plus Partner status, achieving certifications in Data Center, Enterprise Routing & Switching, and Mist AI,” said Mark Robinson, Regional Vice President, Sales for ITsavvy. “The Juniper Worldwide Partner of the Year award is further recognition of our strategy to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to develop solutions that enable ITsavvy to accelerate time to value in delivering client business outcomes.”

About ITsavvy: ITsavvy is a provider of integrated IT products and technology solutions in the United States. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

ITsavvy Contact – info@itsavvy.com

Copyright © 2004 – 2022 ITsavvy. All rights reserved. ®Registered Trademarks of ITsavvy LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of respective companies with which they are associated.