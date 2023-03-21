Twin Cities Howard Grad Launches Ida: The AI-Powered Chat Bot to Help Authors Market Their Books

Book Blaster, a leading online platform for book promotion, has launched Ida, an AI-powered chatbot designed to help authors market their books more effectively. Ida is named after the renowned African-American investigative journalist and civil rights activist Ida B Wells. She is built on advanced chat, GPT, and other AI models that allow it to remember an author's entire body of work and mimic their style.

With Ida, authors can rely on personalized support tailored to their writing style, genre, and marketing goals. Ida can pull from the author's own work to ensure that marketing plans are accurate and robust. The chatbot's AI capabilities allow it to learn and adapt to an author's writing style, ensuring that promotional materials are consistent with the author's voice and style.

"We are thrilled to launch Ida, an innovative solution that will help authors market their books more effectively," said Cameron Clarkson, CEO of Book Blaster. "Ida is an intelligent and user-friendly chatbot that will help authors navigate the complex world of book promotion with ease."

Ida's features include personalized marketing plans, targeted promotional campaigns, and real-time analytics to track the success of marketing efforts. With Ida, authors will be able to achieve their marketing goals and track the success of their marketing efforts in real time.

Book Blaster is committed to providing innovative and effective solutions to help authors succeed in the highly competitive world of book publishing. Ida is the latest addition to the company's suite of book promotion tools and services, which includes book reviews, social media promotion, and email marketing.

"Our team of experts has been working tirelessly to develop Ida, and we are confident that this chatbot will revolutionize how authors approach book promotion," added Clarkson. "With Ida's personalized support and advanced AI capabilities, authors will be able to market their books more effectively and achieve their goals."

Ida will be available to Book Blaster users later this spring. To learn more about Ida and Book Blaster's suite of book promotion tools and services, visit the company's website at bookblaster.com

About Book Blaster:

Book Blaster is a leading AI platform for book promotion, offering a suite of tools and services designed to help authors succeed in the highly competitive world of book publishing. The company's services include book trailers, social media promotion, email marketing, and more. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, Book Blaster is dedicated to helping authors achieve their marketing goals and succeed in the publishing industry.

