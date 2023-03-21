British Columbians will get better highway cell coverage

CANADA, March 21 - Joel McKay, chief executive officer, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

“This $75-million infusion to the Connecting British Columbia program will result in increased safety for all those who live and travel in remote and isolated areas of our province. Improving connectivity in rural and Indigenous communities will strengthen community resiliency, providing timely access to information in case of emergency and encouraging entrepreneurial activities. Northern Development applauds the Province of B.C. for investing in cellular connectivity and we look forward to administering this new phase of the Connecting British Columbia program.”

Tony Geheran, executive vice-president and CEO, Telus –

“Today’s announcement by the Government of British Columbia will ensure people travelling in the province, particularly through remote areas, can stay connected to loved ones and access emergency services. Importantly, this investment will also help to improve safety for those at greater risk, including Indigenous women and girls. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership to expand the reach of our world-leading networks and close the remaining connectivity gaps on B.C.’s highways.”

Ron McKenzie, chief technology and information officer, Rogers Communications –

“Rogers is proud to partner with the B.C. government to improve connectivity and safety for travellers through our cellular expansion projects, including highways 14 and 16. We welcome today’s announcement and look forward to that continued partnership on new projects so British Columbians can connect to the people and things they love in more places.”

Dan Verdun, fire chief, City of Campbell River –

“Connectivity between the public and first responders is a critical step in the city’s ability to respond to and mitigate incidents in Campbell River and surrounding areas on Vancouver Island. Infrastructure upgrades in British Columbia support this critical step and improve Canadian’s abilities to reach 911 in an emergency, which is potentially life-saving.”

Stewart Dumont, BCPFFA trustee, Campbell River Firefighters –

“This project will allow for a much more connectivity along roadways, thus increasing accuracy of rescue locations from initial callers to rescue crews. Being digitally connected on the highways will provide key details from 911 callers to emergency dispatchers and will help save lives.”

Sgt. Kimberly Rutherford, Campbell River RCMP –

“An emergency on a remote highway is often critical in nature. Currently, without cellular service, victims of motor-vehicle incidents can be stranded for hours until someone happens upon them and can send for help. Improving cellular service will be a game changer in how quickly people will be able to access the emergency response they need when they need it; a little more piece of mind for our citizens living and working in more remote parts of our province.”